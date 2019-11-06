Military Appreciation Days runs through Monday, Nov. 11. In honor, various local businesses are offering discounts to veterans and active military. Here’s a list of those discounts and deals:

Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.

10% discount with military ID; year-round

All American Auto Service, 2323 N. Washington St.

First 50 veterans to schedule an oil change will receive it for free; Nov. 8.

Ashley Home Store, 5107 Centerline Drive

25% discount on all merchandise (excludes Tempur-Pedic) with military ID; year-round

Banner Flower House, 1017 S. Buckeye St.

20% discount with military ID; year-round

Blondie’s Cookies, 1160 S. 17th St.

10% off all purchases at all locations; year-round

Bowden Flowers, 313 S. 00 East/West

20% discount with military ID; month of November

Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT, 1220 E. Blvd.

10% off services with military ID; through Nov. 9

Century Heating & Cooling, 12294 S. Strawtown Pike

One free spring and one fall maintenance on units with military ID. Discount on any service on units. Contact business for details; year-round.

Choo Choo McGoos, 816 E. Markland Ave.10% discount with military ID; year-round

Comfort Keepers Kokomo

Free breakfast at Elite Banquet Hall, 2820 S. Lafountain St.; 9 a.m. Nov. 13

Cougar Country Cafe by Rozzi’s Catering, 2300 S. Washington St.

50% off with military ID; Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel, 404 Kentucky Drive

Free piece of double chocolate fudge, Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte with military ID; Nov. 11

Create-A-Cake, 2032 S. Elizabeth St.

Buy five cookies and get the sixth free; 15% off on orders; through Dec. 24.

Culver’s, 101 Pipeline Way

Free value basket with military ID; 5-8 p.m. Nov. 7

Dixon Park Dental Care, 2362 W. Blvd., Suite A

20% off all treatments with military ID; all of November

Eller’s Mortuary & VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St.

Complimentary dinner for veterans, everyone else is $5; 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8

Gold Fever Jewelry, 1027 S. Apperson Way

Free jewelry cleaner; all November

Golden Corral, 287 S. 00 East/West

Free meal with military ID; Nov. 11.

10% discount with military ID; year-round

Great Clips, all Kokomo locations

Free haircut with military ID; year-round

Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, 700 E. Firmin St.

15% off all memberships for veteran-owned businesses; through Nov. 11

Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive

Play 18 holes for $18 with military ID and must schedule tee time. Includes cart and green fees; Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season.

Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain

Veterans eat free off special “Freedom Menu.” Must present military ID; Nov. 11.

Ground Up Cafe, 2300 S. Washington St.

50% discount with military ID; Nov. 11

Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Defenbaugh St.

Free drink; year-round

Free meal for Stand Down; Nov. 7

Healing Hands Natural Therapy Spa, 116 N. Dixon Road

20% off all services with military ID; year-round

Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St.

Waive of admission fee for all undergraduate and graduate school programs; year-round

Jefferson House of Flowers, 4300 W. 100 North

10% off purchases with military ID; year-round

Kokomo Marine, 2000 N. Philips St.

10% discount on all in-stock items with military ID; through Nov. 11

Louie’s Coney Island, 1700 E. Hoffer St.

10% off with military ID; through Nov. 9

Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.

50% discount on health exams with military ID; year-round

McGonigal, 2828 E. Markland Ave.

10% off all services with military ID; through Nov. 9

MoJoe Coffee Co., 2130 W. Sycamore St. and 106 N. Main St.

50% off drinks; all November

Moore Title & Escrow, 1215 E. Hoffer St.

$100 discount on title fees. Must show ID at time the purchase agreement is signed and notified when ordering; month of November.

Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.

10% off purchases and a free American flag with military ID; year-round.

Popcorn Cafe, 1108 E. Markland Ave.

15% discount with military ID; through Nov. 8

Prodigy Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road

10% off food with military ID, 20% off if in military uniform; year-round

Rozzi’s Catering, 980 S. Millbrook Lane

50% discount on the Tuesday lunch buffet with military ID; year-round

Ruby Tuesday, 515 E. Southway Blvd.

10% off with military ID; year-round

Russiaville Food Mart, 120 E. Main St., Russiaville

Free doughnut and a free small coffee with military ID; 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 8

Sam’s Club, 1917 E. Markland Ave.

$10 gift card to all military for membership (new or renew) with military ID; November through January 2020

Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Blvd.

10% off with military ID; year-round

Solutions Salon & Day Spa, 3539 S, Lafountain

$15 off a haircut with select stylist with military ID; through Nov. 9.

Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.

10% discount with military ID; through Nov. 11

Taylored PC’s, 421 W. North St.

15% off with military ID; year-round

Texas Roadhouse, 5107 Clinton Drive

Free meal off special menu with military ID; Nov. 11

United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, 210 W. Walnut St.

Free patriotic wall calendar for all veterans. Free 6-pack cooler for the first 50 people to come in with military ID throughout the month of November.

Verizon/TCC at 2020 E. Markland Ave.

A Veterans Appreciation event will be held Nov. 9-11. Each veteran who attends will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military. Employees will also be on-site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.

WCO Sales and Supply Unltd., 5235 Council Ring Blvd.

25% discount on all services; through Dec. 31

Work One, 700 E. Firmin St.

Free career services for veterans and their families; year-round

