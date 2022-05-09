TIPTON — Miller’s Merry Manor will terminate its operating lease for its Tipton location, as well as seven other locations in the state.
The termination of lease is effective June 30, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the Warsaw-based nursing home operator sent to the state, Tipton County Commissioners and Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal last week.
While the nursing home, located at 300 Fairgrounds Road, will no longer be a Miller’s Merry Manor, it doesn’t appear that it will close. Instead, according to the WARN notice, the owner of the property, Highgate Capital Investments/Aurora Health Network, will contract another company to run the nursing home.
That said, technically speaking, the 161 employees at Miller’s Merry Manor will be losing their jobs, though Miller’s says it expects the new operator “will hire most if not all” of the current Miller’s Tipton employees and that the company will assist in the re-hiring process.
The nursing home operator cites “changing business terms and conditions” as the reasons for terminating its operating leases.
The other Miller’s Merry Manors affected are:
- 1500 Grant St., Huntington (80 employees)
- 8400 Clearvista Place, Indianapolis (65 employees)
- 787 N. Detroit, LaGrange (67 employees)
- 317 Blair Pike, Peru (60 employees)
- 612 E. 11th St., Rushville (68 employees)
- 505 W. Wolfe St., Sullivan (76 employees)
- 300 N. Washington, Wakarusa (114 employees)
