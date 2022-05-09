TIPTON — Miller’s Merry Manor will terminate its operating lease for its Tipton and Peru locations, as well as six other locations in the state.
The termination of lease is effective June 30, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the Warsaw-based nursing home operator sent to the state, and local elected officials.
While the nursing homes, located at 300 Fairgrounds Road, Tipton, and 317 Blair Pike, Peru, will no longer be a Miller’s Merry Manor, it doesn’t appear that the locations will close. Instead, according to the WARN notice, the owner of the properties, Highgate Capital Investments/Aurora Health Network, will contract another company to run the nursing homes.
That said, technically speaking, the 161 employees at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton and the 60 employees at the Peru location will be losing their jobs, though Miller’s says that it expects the new operator “will hire most if not all” of the current employees and that the company will assist in the re-hiring process.
The nursing home operator cites “changing business terms and conditions” as the reasons for terminating its operating leases.
The other Miller’s Merry Manors affected are:
- 1500 Grant St., Huntington (80 employees)
- 8400 Clearvista Place, Indianapolis (65 employees)
- 787 N. Detroit, LaGrange (67 employees)
- 612 E. 11th St., Rushville (68 employees)
- 505 W. Wolfe St., Sullivan (76 employees)
- 300 N. Washington, Wakarusa (114 employees)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.