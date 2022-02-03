An assessment of the former Haynes and Chrysler plant on Home Avenue estimates that it would take tens of millions to get the historic but dilapidated property back to a condition that could warrant redevelopment.
The former plant, located at 1105 S. Home Ave. and most recently serving as Warren’s Auto Salvage, would need in the ballpark of $20 million to $25 million in repairs to the two main buildings and an additional $3.7 million to install proper parking, lighting, fencing and improvements to drainage just to get the property cleaned up and suitable for redevelopment.
The facility and structural assessments were completed by Indianapolis-based engineering firms Etica Group and CE Solutions and provide insight into the condition and cost to repair.
The Etica Group was hired by the city last year to conduct an assessment of the property, which is no longer in use after Warren Pearce retired from the auto salvage business in late 2020 after nearly 50 years.
The firm looked at the following structures: the primary, four-floor, 300,000-square-foot concrete building; a secondary, 17,560-square-foot metal building; a canopy/truck dock; a pedestrian bridge; a single-story brick addition located on the south side; the water tower; and a secondary truck entry.
Much of the property is in disrepair and will need varying levels of work to get back to something safe and usable.
The report recommends demolishing the canopy/truck dock, the pedestrian bridge (though the company notes the bridge could be worth keeping for its historical value) and the secondary truck entry for their poor condition, and keeping the water tower for its historical value at the single-story brick addition, due to it appearing to be in good condition.
Both the facility and structural assessment found that while some parts of the main concrete building are in relatively good condition and can likely still be used, such as the stairs in between floors, much of it is in need of a lot of work, both inside and out, in large part because of its decades-long exposure to the elements.
The main building’s roof is “failing and has been for a while,” according to the assessment, and is letting in water. Notably, employees with Etica Group weren’t able to inspect all of the roof due to safety concerns.
The secondary, metal building is in better condition, with most steel columns rated as “fair,” though rust has corroded them a bit, but the structural assessment found “no apparent” significant loss to them. The metal facade has some missing panels and is in general disrepair. Some of the building’s windows are missing, while others have faded.
All in all, the assessment was about what the city expected, and it hasn’t deterred officials to push for redevelopment.
“We weren’t surprised at the costs, but it’s definitely something we’re going to move forward with in putting together some type of marketing package,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said.
The nearly 5-acre property has a lot of historical value for Kokomo and U.S. automobile history in general.
Originally used by the Haynes Automobile Company, the building was owned by Chrysler in 1937 to manufacture manual transmissions. In fact, it was the first plant Chrysler ever opened in Kokomo.
The city isn’t currently in talks with any developer, Moore said, adding that a Phase 1 environmental assessment came up clean, but the hope is to find one willing to turn the property into possibly a multi-use development.
“Before taking office — my family’s business is on Hoffer Street — I passed it all the time and always looked at it and, yeah, as weathered as it is, it would be cool to see it repurposed again, especially after visiting other communities who have done the same thing with similar factories and historic buildings,” Moore said.
