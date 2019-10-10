LOGANSPORT — Officers with the Logansport Police Department located the body on Wednesday of a 62-year-old Peru man who was the subject of a recent Silver Alert.
Cass County Chief Deputy Coroner Rod Zeck confirmed Thursday that the body was that of David Nelson Ryan, who authorities issued a Silver Alert for last week. That Silver Alert has since been canceled.
No cause of death has been announced, pending an autopsy scheduled to be performed Friday, according to the coroner’s office.
According to an LPD media release, Ryan told his family members and friends that he was going fishing on Friday, Oct. 4, and he failed to return home.
Five days later, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Eberts Road in Logansport in reference to an unoccupied vehicle in a wooded area at Dykeman Park.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle matched the description of Ryan’s, and police later located his body nearby.
Assisting LPD at the scene was the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Logansport Fire Department, Royal Center Fire Department and Cass County Fire District 1.
