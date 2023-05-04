To Brent Cleek, actions speak louder than words.
As a self-described outdoorsman, Cleek said he’s familiar with complaints about pollution around Indiana’s waterways. But when he tries to organize cleanup efforts, attendance is scarce.
Cleek hopes this weekend will be different.
Working with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Cleek has organized a cleanup event scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The cleanup effort will primarily be focused on land south of the dam, Cleek said. Part of the cleanup effort will take place in Okie Pinokie.
Cleek emphasized the cleanup will be open to anyone who wants to help. Volunteers don’t have to stay for the entire event, either.
“No one has to stay the entire four hours,” Cleek said. “If you’ve got 20 minutes to contribute, I guarantee you the amount of trash you’ll pick up in 20 minutes will surprise you.”
In the past, Clark said, turnout has been scarce. It’s disappointing to him given the popularity of social media pages that celebrate the Mississinewa. One group, he said, has roughly 2,700 members. He said he considers himself lucky if 10 people come out to the cleanups.
Some people on social media complain about the condition of Indiana’s waterways and parks, Clark added. He said the Saturday cleanup would be a good way to reinforce their words with actions.
Volunteers will meet at the Mississinewa shelter house, just northeast of the dam near 5929 Mississinewa Dam Road.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided by the DNR. Volunteers will also be entered into a drawing for a state parks season pass.
