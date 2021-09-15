Local income tax revenues for 2022 are slightly down compared to 2021, but not nearly as much as officials worried they would be during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks, in part, to federal stimulus money.
Howard County and Kokomo will receive $5,301,506 and $10,619,178 in local income and economic development tax income revenue in 2022, respectively, according to estimates released last month by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. The certified amounts will be released by the DLGF by the end of the year.
If those numbers stand or are close to the final amounts, it’s a modest decreases from 2021, when the county received $5,480,411 and the city $11,098,842. Those numbers mark a decrease of $178,851 and $479,664, respectively.
And while not many officials will be happy for a decrease in tax revenues, especially local income tax and EDIT revenues that fund jail operations and economic projects, local officials are breathing a sigh of relief. That’s because the decrease in revenue is nowhere near earlier projections stating a much bigger loss due to the effects of the pandemic.
Plus, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, both the city and county can supplant any lost revenue caused by the pandemic with the tens of millions of ARP money they are allocated to receive. Both forms of government, according to officials in both the city and county, are planning on doing just that.
“It’s really not that bad,” Martha Lake, current county councilwoman and former county auditor, said about the county’s 2022 estimated LIT revenues. “That money [ARP] has made up for any deficit we may have.
“At first, we didn’t have any idea [how LIT would be impacted], but as time went on, we felt a little better about,” she said. “...We’re doing wonderfully well because of the ARP money and COVID money. That has helped us stay on course and fund projects that we really needed to fund but had not because we did not want to borrow any money.”
During the beginning of the pandemic, there was a major worry among local and state officials regarding local income tax revenues and other tax revenues.
There were legitimate reasons to worry at the time. Unemployment skyrocketed both statewide and nationwide – the union-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 33% at its peak in Howard County – after lockdowns and forced business closures. With a lot of residents earning a lot less on unemployment or no income at all, there’s less income to tax, and, thus, less money for governments to collect.
A study done by Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University in June 2020 tried to put in numbers the potential impact the pandemic would have on local income revenue.
The study estimated Howard County’s local income tax revenues that year to be -$1,148,478 in the best-case scenario and -$3,307,615 in the worst compared to the 2019. (Indiana’s local income tax revenue distribution is on a two-year lag, meaning revenues collected in 2020 are not distributed to municipalities until 2022.)
That type of loss would’ve likely led to the city and county governments taking a hard look at its LIT expenditures and could have led to either cuts or a dip into cash reserves or other funds to make up the difference.
In June 2020, Gov. Holcomb instructed state agencies to cut 15% from their budgets due to expected loss of revenues because of the pandemic, and the state saw a $850 million hit to its budget reserves.
But the revenue dips would not be as dire as expected, and most of the state spending cuts were themselves axed.
The better than expected tax revenues was certainly helped by more than $14 billion in coronavirus relief money sent to Indiana families from the federal government under both the Trump and Biden administrations. That included individual stimulus checks, supplementing unemployment and federal money allocated to governments, first by the CARES Act and now the ARP.
In fact, state reserves hit $3.9 billion as of June 30. Since the record-high reserves figure represents 23% of annual state spending, it will trigger the state’s automatic taxpayer refund process for the first time since 2012, which will be divided evenly among taxpayers as a credit on their state tax returns submitted next year.
PROPERTY TAX CAPS
Also released last month were the estimated property tax cap impact for local municipality. They are as follows for the county’s largest government bodies:
• Kokomo: $14,204,400
• Howard County: $4,497,700
• Greentown: $114,190
• Russiaville: $41,000
• Center Township: $561,900
• Kokomo School Corporation: $5,806,210
• Taylor Community School Corporation: $995,320
• Northwestern School Corporation: $285,380
• Eastern Howard Community School Corporation: $285,380
• Western School Corporation: $1,237,490
Enacted by the General Assembly in 2010, the property tax caps, known as the Circuit Breaker tax credit, limit property tax bills based on the gross assessed value of the property.
If your property’s tax bill bill exceeds the tax cap limit — 1% for homesteads, 2% for other residential property and agricultural land and 3% for all other property, such as businesses and personal property — the “circuit breaker” will be applied, and the property owner will get to enjoy the tax savings, while local government units lose out on revenue.
For example, if your primary house is assessed at $100,000, the most you can pay in yearly property taxes is $1,000, though any additional taxes approved through a voter referendum are not affected by the tax caps.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
