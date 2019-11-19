Kokomo Mayor-elect Tyler Moore on Monday announced the 30 members of an advisory committee he says will provide short- and long-term input on his administration’s policies.
A media release distributed by Moore’s campaign detailed the group, filled with people “approached and appointed” by the incoming mayor. It includes, among others, community leaders in government, education and the religious community.
“The members of this committee were selected to represent a cross-section of the Kokomo community. They were chosen to provide their input, expertise and perspective on key issues affecting people throughout our city,” said Moore in the release.
“Since day one of my campaign, I have pledged that I intend to lead Kokomo as one, all-inclusive community. This Advisory Committee will help provide me and my administration with insight into different facets of our community and our workforce. Likewise, I will always welcome and encourage input from any and all of the residents of our great city.”
The entire advisory committee’s first meeting is expected to take place next week. The 30-member group will then work with Moore and his four-member transition team to develop “policy decisions and key personnel appointments,” according to the release.
Moore has said he’s not yet prepared to announce who he’s considering for some of his most crucial administration positions, although he acknowledged he does expect in some instances to promote from within City Hall.
“A handful of those being considered are still within the city administration, as well as police and fire departments, because I had committed to selecting chiefs from within the departments,” he told the Tribune.
Moore’s transition team, meanwhile, consists of Howard County Republican Party Chairwoman Jamie Bolser; Indiana Rep. Mike Karickhoff; former Howard County attorney Larry Murrell; and Ron Metz, a managing partner of Bucheri McCarty & Metz LLP, who also served as the Moore campaign’s treasurer.
“I sincerely appreciate the willingness of these individuals to take time from their busy schedules to assist me in this critical transition process,” Moore said. “By working together, we will keep Kokomo a place for families and businesses to thrive.”
Moore told the Tribune in an interview last week that he will rely on advisory committee members during both the transition and his time in office.
“Not just these next six weeks, but I’ve asked them to kind of be on call or such even as the New Year starts,” he noted.
The advisory committee includes:
• Former UAW Local 685 President Rich Boruff
• City of Kokomo Executive Administrator Polly Bray
• Retired Police and Firefighters Association President Bill Carter
• Maverick Security Solutions owner and former Common Council candidate Alex Clark
• Contractor and developer Dan Fawcett
• IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke
• Mid America Beverage Secretary/Treasurer Bob Hingst
• Dr. Martha Hoshaw
• Ivy Tech Kokomo Executive Director of Human Resources Celestine Johnson
• City of Kokomo Director of Development Jennifer Jordan
• Center Township Trustee Robert Lee
• Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy
• Moore Title & Escrow President and Moore’s father Dick Moore
• Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray
• Former Kokomo Opalescent Glass owner and businessman John O’Donnell
• Great Faith Christian Center Pastor Romon Oglesby Sr.
• Realtors Association of Central Indiana Executive Vice President Amy Pate
• Abundant Life Church Pastor Charlie Riley
• Former Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers
• Kokomo firefighter Scott Rykman
• KPD Maj. Brian Seldon
• Kokomo YMCA CEO Trish Severns
• Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Charlie Sparks
• Taylor Community Schools Superintendent Chris Smith
• Smith Financial Owner Rick Smith
• City of Kokomo City Engineer Carey Stranahan
• Former Common Council member and mayoral candidate Kevin Summers
• Former Howard County commissioner and Choo Choo Magoo’s owner Dave Trine
• Common Council member Mike Wyant
• Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman
