In his first State of the City address, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore committed to following through with his major campaign promises of increasing the city’s fire and police forces, focusing on improving streets and sidewalks – no bump-outs included – and working to create an industrial park.
No major announcements were made in the roughly one hour speech held Wednesday in the city’s council chambers among council members, city staff and invited guests. The speech was often humorous and, at times, emotional, with Moore fighting back tears when describing how inspired he was by the community’s resilience amidst the pandemic.
Wearing a tie with pictures of his five children on it, Moore spent roughly half the speech thanking local businesses, their owners, teachers, frontline workers and city employees for their past, current and future work and sacrifices due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also took a moment to remember the more than 50 people in Howard County who died so far due to the virus.
Moore’s first six months in office have been largely dominated by COVID-19, which led to the creation of the mayor’s biggest program so far – the $1 million Kokomo StrongER Forgivable Loan Program, which gave 200 local, small businesses up to $5,000 to cover basic business expenses during a time where many were forced to shut down for a period.
The pandemic’s financial impact on the city going forward is still unclear, but even with that uncertainty, Moore laid out some of his top priorities he hopes to accomplish in the next two to three years.
Infrastructure
This spring has seen the highest number of repaved city roads than any spring the last 15 years, according to City Engineer Carey Stranahan, and Moore said residents should expect to see more road paving this year and the next couple of years.
Major future projects include continuing to expand the city’s trails, with a desire to “head west, young man” and extend the city’s trails southwest of Markland Avenue and possibly to the town of Russiaville and nearby Clinton County.
“Trail connectivity remains vital to our community’s health – both economically and physically – and will continue to be a priority of my administration,” Moore said.
Improving the city’s walkability – a top initiative of the previous Greg Goodnight administration – will remain a priority under the current administration, Moore said.
In the future, Moore said he plans to complete new sidewalk projects, including a protected crosswalk on South Washington Street between The Annex apartment complex and the main campus of Indiana University Kokomo.
Other future sidewalk projects include adding sidewalks or similar walking paths East Alto Road, along Berkley Road between Markland Avenue and Sycamore Street, along Center Road between Dixon Road and Indiana 931 and along Goyer Road between East Boulevard Street and Markland Avenue.
Public Safety
Moore said his administration is heavily committed to hiring more police and firefighters.
The issue of public safety was the top issue of last year’s mayoral campaign and the city resident’s desire to put more focus on hiring more police and fire was a large reason why the county Republican Party swept both the mayoral office and city council in last November’s elections.
So far this year, the city has hired nine new police officers, though the department will be no larger by the end of this year due to scheduled retirements. The fire department too, More said, continues to look to add a few more to its employee number, including applying for grants.
“My commitment to get KPD and KFD back to the prestige they once held is a priority of this administration ... It may not be immediate, but it will be accomplished,” Moore said.
Industrial Park
Now may be the best opportunity for the city to create an industrial park – a section of the city specifically designed and zoned for industrial development – Moore said.
The park was a staple of Moore’s mayoral platform, and with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and General Motors “buzzing with activity” and Ventec Life Systems committing to remain in Kokomo indefinitely making ventilators, Moore believes the city has a huge opportunity to entice suppliers in both the medical and automobile manufacturing industries.
“I ask that you keep your fingers crossed with me that an opportunity comes our way sooner than later,” Moore said.
The city remains committed to finish the proposed downtown hotel and conference center project announced under the past administration. The Tribune first reported in February Moore had halted the progress of the project shortly after taking office. It is now on hold indefinitely – but not dead – due to the pandemic and the hit it has dealt to the hospitality industry.
The parking garage and commercial space currently being built just outside city hall will be completed whether or not the hotel is built, though, Moore said. The city hopes to attract a pharmacy or grocery store in the first floor commercial space.
