Republican mayoral candidate Tyler Moore has outlined his vision for Kokomo’s police and fire departments in his campaign’s first policy paper, citing a plan dominated by his belief that both agencies are severely understaffed.

His positions, however, have been vehemently opposed by city officials who say Moore, currently in his third term as a Howard County commissioner, is using faulty data and creating an environment of fear in his effort to win the mayoral seat.

“Public safety is one of my top priorities, if not ‘the’ top priority when I’m elected mayor. It affects every person, every family and every business within Kokomo and well-considered investments in KPD and KFD are invaluable investments in our great city,” said Moore in a media release that accompanied the policy paper.

“Our public safety officials are overworked. Their departments are understaffed. And we have fallen behind other in-state departments in terms of pay and benefits.”

The latest available data estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that police and sheriff’s patrol officers in Indiana make on average $55,310.

KPD first-class patrol officers make $51,245. Howard County deputies, in comparison, make $49,226.

The BLS data shows that on average firefighters in Indiana make $49,460. Firefighters in Kokomo make $52,274.

Moore’s comments follow similar criticisms leveled at the city administration by Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police President Jeramie Dodd during a June 24 Kokomo Common Council meeting.

Dodd criticized the amount of city money spent on police staffing and compensation and said current staffing levels create an unsafe workload for Kokomo Police Department officers. The KPD currently has 79 officers.

Moore has since piggybacked off Dodd’s denunciations and similar criticisms made by public safety officials in recent years, making the issue a leading part of his mayoral campaign.

The policy paper on public safety was the first put out by Moore’s campaign. His website notes that “over the next few weeks” he will be rolling out additional policy plans.

“On average, Kokomo’s police officers work over 50 hours a week and our firefighters work almost 60 hours. This is not sustainable or conducive to maintaining a safe city. Combined with the lower pay and benefits, this work schedule doesn’t allow us to be competitive in the job market,” he said.

Moore’s claims about hours worked have been ardently opposed by city officials.

Police officers worked on average 35 hours per week, according to payroll data provided by the city that tallied the total hours worked by all KPD officers, minus the police chief and majors, for the first 30 weeks of 2019.

A similar tally of fire department employees showed an average of 48 hours total worked per week, or the equivalent of two 24-hour shifts per week.

Outliers do exist, like KFD Capt. Thomas Cranson II, who has worked zero hours this year after being arrested last year. He is still included on the KFD staff numbers.

Kokomo Deputy Mayor David Tharp said the weekly-hours statistics cited in Moore’s media release and policy paper are “lies.”

“In his very first press release about a quote-unquote plan that he’s announced he says he’s committed ‘to create an open, honest and positive dialogue,’ and yet in that very press release he lies about the hours worked,” said Tharp.

Moore said in an interview that his figures were the result of conversations with police and fire union leaders and others within both departments. He said his campaign didn’t request numbers from the city “just knowing the resistance we’ve gotten in the past with getting information on a timely basis.”

“We weren’t provided specific listings of … hours on shifts and on days worked, it was just the conversations that we’ve had with them,” said Moore.

Moore said the discrepancy between his numbers and the city’s figures are the result of “the reporting or lack thereof” of vacation and personal days.

“Doing a six-month average was not a true depiction or true reflection of days on and days off and consecutive days that may be worked in any one given week, which is kind of what we’re asserting,” said Moore.

In his policy paper, Moore compared Kokomo’s police and fire staffing levels to Elkhart, noting that although Elkhart is smaller in size and population than Kokomo it has nearly 30 more police officers and 40 more firefighters than Kokomo.

Elkhart’s population is 52,367, according to the U.S. Census Bureau; Kokomo’s population is 57,869.

The FBI has cautioned against comparing police staffing levels between communities, citing “law enforcement’s varied service requirements and functions, as well as the distinct demographic traits and characteristics of each jurisdiction.”

The FBI has given similar warnings to comparing or ranking jurisdictions based on crime data.

“The city of Elkhart’s police and fire departments are not known for their efficiency, and this is clearly a situation based on what we know about crime rates in Elkhart and based on what we know about the FBI indictments of their officers, the fact that they’ve gone through multiple police chiefs in the last year, there’s a lot going on there that points to a lack of transparency and results above and beyond staffing,” said Tharp.

Tharp was referencing the Elkhart Police Department’s recent history of misconduct, inmate and suspect abuse and officers being promoted despite lengthy disciplinary records.

The controversies, uncovered during an investigation by ProPublica and the South Bend Tribune, caused the police chief to resign and have been cited as motivation for the mayor’s decision not to seek re-election.

“It’s deeply concerning that Commissioner Moore views the Elkhart Police Department as the model that he wants to import to Kokomo,” noted Tharp, who said Moore “doesn’t seem to understand … how policing works and how policing in complex American communities works and can be improved.”

Tharp added: “The fact that Commissioner Moore chooses that department as the basis for how he would like to see Kokomo’s police department illustrates a lack of information about how policing works and about how police departments need to be held accountable and serve residents of their community.”

Moore said he chose Elkhart to include in his policy paper because the cities are close in population and square miles and noted that articles about Elkhart’s riverfront redevelopment efforts have been previously distributed to local officials by Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight.

“Knowing that the mayor also used Elkhart as a comparison for what they’ve been doing in their community, I assumed it was a fair use of Elkhart in this case as well,” said Moore.

He added: “We used the comparison for staffing levels, not necessarily corruption. So I don’t know why he’s making that comparison or using that as a model when we were simply looking at the staffing levels of both the police and fire in a city similar to ours.”

Moore, meanwhile, lists five plans on his website showing how he will handle public safety staffing if elected to Kokomo’s mayoral office.

He says he will meet with police and fire officials, along with their unions, within his first month to address staffing needs; establish a regular schedule to meet with police and fire leadership about challenges, requirements and needed improvements; and develop citizen-input committees meant to create dialogue between the departments and community members.

Moore also says he will work with public safety and union leaders to attract strong applicants and retain current personnel, and implement two merit boards to handle promotions and appointments and eliminate the politics he says are hindering Kokomo’s police and fire departments.

“We can’t move forward as a great city unless we provide KPD and KFD with the personnel and the resources appropriate for a city of our size and stature,” said Moore.

Tharp, however, criticized the idea of the city adopting a merit board, saying its ability to wreck transparency and accountability was put on display in Elkhart. He said Kokomo’s system, which includes a Board of Public Works and Safety appointed by the mayor, is more appropriate.