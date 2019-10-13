What is the biggest environmental issue facing Kokomo, and what would you do about it?
That was the question put to the city’s two mayoral candidates during a special forum hosted by Kokomo Area Creation Care, an interfaith group which promotes sustainable energy use to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Democrat Abbie Smith and Republican Tyler Moore met Thursday evening at Christ Lutheran Church to discuss environmental issues in the city, and what they would do about them if elected mayor. They also talked about the city’s current programs, such as recycling and stormwater systems, and how they would change them.
Here are some highlights from the forum.
GREENSPACES AND TRAILS
Both candidates said the city has made huge strides in the last few years extending bike and walking trails, and would continue to add and extend walkways throughout Kokomo.
Smith said her focus would be creating more pathways to the city’s 35 parks to make it easier for the neighborhoods around those parks to access them.
“Parks are natural gathering places, and if we can increase access to those parks with bike lanes or walking trails or just safe passageways, I think those areas will be better served,” she said.
Smith said she would put more greenspace around the city, which would help better mitigate flooding and stormwater issues.
Moore said he would continue efforts to extend the Nickel Plate Trail south into Tipton, but noted that project has hit stumbling blocks because of land and rail line acquisitions along the potential path of the trail.
“Everyone marvels you can get on a trail in Kokomo and get all the way to Rochester and back, but we can’t connect to our friends down south yet,” he said. “A lot of that has to do with the accessibility or acquisition of properties along the rail lines.”
Moore said he would also build more greenspaces, especially in the downtown area. He specifically suggested turning the downtown lot at 114 W. Walnut St., left vacant after the demolition of the former Barko building, into some kind of greenspace.
RECYCLING
Both candidates were asked if they would make any changes to the city’s curbside recycling program, which was implemented in 2015 and resulted in the county removing the large, green bins from around the city. Those bins are still in place at five locations around the county.
Moore, who serves as the chairman of the Howard County Recycling District, didn’t say whether he would alter the program. He did say he isn’t sure if the curbside program has succeeded in increasing recycling, since he has asked city officials for hard numbers on the program, but hasn’t gotten any yet.
Smith said she fully supported the curbside recycling program and would keep it free for residents. She also said she wanted to take the program a step further by getting more people to compost.
“The easier we make recycling, the better, and the more accessible it is, the more people will do it,” Smith said. “It’s just human nature.”
“The question is whether this is a priority of city government,” she said. “It is a priority of mine. It’s the right thing to do for the people of Kokomo. I think it’s the right thing to do for the planet … Everything we can do to make it easier for people to recycle or compost, the better.”
ELECTRIC CARS
Both candidates said they were open to looking into transitioning the city’s fleet of vehicles into electric vehicles.
Smith said since the city leases many of its vehicles, the city could ask its vendor about the availability and pricing on electric vehicles.
Moore said transitioning to electric vehicles would become more viable as the technology becomes less expensive. He said he would consider it even more if the local Fiat Chrysler or General Motor plants started producing electric car technology.
Both candidates said as more electric cars hit local roads and streets, the city needs to ensure there are enough charging stations to support them.
Moore said the market will dictate how many stations should be installed, but the city needs to be strategic about where they put those stations. He said he would look into implementing tax incentives that encourage local malls and shopping centers, where there are lots of vehicles, to install their own charging stations.
Smith said the charging stations should be placed at major entry points into the city to ensure the whole area is geographically covered.
“But you can’t just put them in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “They need to be where people can park and go work or get something to eat.”
BIGGEST ISSUE
Smith said the most pressing environmental issue facing Kokomo is breaking the cycle of what she called “make, take and waste.” She said there are options the city can take to break the culture of waste, which is expensive for local governments.
“Waste costs money. Cities pay for waste,” Smith said. “This is something we’re not ever going to make money on. So to me, this isn’t a question of how much money we will spend, because we’re spending money no matter what. It’s about how we’re going to spend that money, and to what end environmentally.”
Moore said the biggest issue facing Kokomo is the potential increase in natural disasters, and the cost associated with preparing the responding to them. He pointed to the tornadoes in 2013 and 2016 that left swaths of destruction across the city and county.
“It seems like Mother Nature is probably the biggest concern,” he said. “I hear people say they think we’re the new tornado alley.”
Moore said he would continue to plan and prepare for natural disasters. He also said dealing with the city’s stormwater is a major concern.
