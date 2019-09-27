Kokomo’s two mayoral candidates, Republican Tyler Moore and Democrat Abbie Smith, met on Indiana University Kokomo’s campus Thursday night for their only fall forum, sparring at times and agreeing at others in front of voters who will help choose Kokomo’s first new mayor in over a decade.
The crowd, which judging by volume leaned toward Moore, heard the candidates hit on the issues that have dominated this year’s mayoral race, including public safety staffing, the ways to approach economic diversification, development plans and more.
Thursday’s forum was initially intended to feature three candidates: Moore, Smith and Libertarian Michael Virgin. Virgin, however, announced last week that he was withdrawing himself from the race, in large part to pursue a job opportunity.
He has since encouraged his supporters to vote for Moore, who has embraced Virgin’s endorsement.
That left just Moore, a decade-long fixture on the Howard County Board of Commissioners, and Smith, best known for leading the local United Way, on the Havens Auditorium stage.
Here are some highlights:
Public safety
Possibly the hottest topic of this year’s election season has been crime, safety and the staffing levels of Kokomo’s police and fire departments.
Unsurprisingly, it played a role in Thursday’s forum.
For context, city officials have often bristled at the premise of public discussions surrounding crime in Kokomo, pointing to data showing it isn’t on the rise.
FBI Uniform Crime Reporting statistics show 441 reported violent crime offenses in 2016, compared to 364 in 2018. Meanwhile, property crime offenses dropped from 1,760 in 2016 to 1,426 in 2018, according to data released by city officials and found on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website.
City officials have also released Kokomo Police Department data showing a drop in drug charges from 1,085 in 2016 to 1,047 in 2018.
They have more recently said calls for service were down through late summer 2019 compared to previous years. Kokomo experienced its fourth homicide this week; it had four in 2018 and six in 2017.
Both candidates, meanwhile, have said the city needs to bolster its police force with more officers and training opportunities – positions they reiterated Thursday.
“The reality is crime is an issue. It’s always an issue; it’s something we always need to be dealing with and never minimize. And I think people feeling safe in their neighborhoods is a priority,” said Smith, who has often referenced the incoming rush of police officer retirements when saying the KPD needs to be at 100-102 officers; it now sits around 80.
“First, we do need to hire more officers. They are working at a max, they are burnt out and they are spending a lot of their time in response to calls for service. And so when you do that consistently you are in the mindset of reaction and it’s hard to get back into community policing or making connections within your community.”
She also called for increased training – including mental health, technical and leadership – and packages that will make working for the KPD more appealing, along with a need for blight elimination to reduce areas where crime festers; a focus on “absentee landlords”; improved alleys, sidewalks and lighting; and workforce development initiatives that will lead to better lives.
Moore agreed with Smith’s comments, saying the need for increased police staffing is needed to protect the community and officers themselves.
“When you talk to the mother or father of one of our police officers or even sheriff’s deputies, they’re concerned with whether or not they will see their son or daughter after their shift. I mean, it’s a concern,” he said.
“We’ve all been discussing it, and it’s been a hot topic outside of roads and streets since the primaries. It’s good and reassuring to hear that both candidates are committed to increase not only the staffing levels but to improve the resources that they have, and that also includes not just vehicles and equipment but the training and such.”
Economic Development
Moore, in comments that followed the topic of economic diversification, said the city needs to look at helping develop the U.S. 31 corridor.
“I know there’s the concern that if we start developing along the 31 bypass that 931 becomes Washington Street and such, but we’ve already experienced or witnessed the fact that the businesses along 931 did not suffer (from the bypass construction),” said Moore.
“Looking to taking advantage of the availability along the bypass and be strategic in that is going to take some investment. We need to make site-ready and shovel-ready sites along those interchanges, and part of that is to the north,” he added, citing Grissom Air Reserve Base in Peru.
Smith – who instead has made developing the southern 931 corridor, specifically because of its proximity to the north side of Indianapolis, a priority of her campaign – disagreed.
“Those businesses have continued to thrive without development there,” she said. “So I think we can’t assume that if we develop along the 31 bypass that the same would hold for the businesses on 931.”
Smith went on to reference General Motors – the company has found itself in the spotlight a lot recently as workers continue a nationwide strike that started early last week – and cited the plant’s small and what she believes is an underutilized role in Kokomo.
Smith has said she will create a position within the development department to work with GM about the future of the site, noting that future could be with or without the company.
“We have the ability to decide to go after this asset in our community. That building, the footprint of current General Motors is an untapped resource. I realize that it is complicated, and I realize that we still have jobs there and we want to keep them as long as we can,” she said.
“But the proximity of that plant to Indianapolis and the proximity to 31 and to 931 and to the rest of our city is an asset that we have to take back as the people of Kokomo.”
Moore – who reiterated his call for more industrial-type development along interchanges when discussing the hotels and retail that will already be brought to town with Championship Park on the east end, a project he supports – countered by pointing out the cost of such a move.
“The city takes it back it’s going to be expensive,” he said.
“I’m sure those that work with site selectors that have looked at the available space at the GM plant and its ground have seen how, as you mentioned, complex it is. It’s not that easy, and I don’t know that it’s something that the city of Kokomo wants to be given or take on, but to work with GM to make it accessible. And as I understand it that’s been one of the struggles with getting investment here.”
Economic diversification
Kokomo, the candidates acknowledged, has been overly reliant on the fortunes of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
And that comes with risks.
A national report from the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program released in January found that Kokomo is the second-most susceptible metro area in the U.S. to potential automation, with more than a third of the city’s jobs considered to be at high automation risk.
“We’ve already experienced the reduction both at GM and at Delphi, and that’s a concern,” said Moore.
Moore referenced “looking to industries that are more non-durable and those industries that can … weather the storms of recession.”
Smith said the city needs to focus more on small-to-mid-size business development, noting she would create a city position to “work and partner” with community organizations and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance to boost such development.
That person, she said, would “go out and find people and support them and figure out how we can help them grow their business.”
About automation specifically she said a need exists to skill the existing workforce and adapt them to a rapidly-shifting job market.
“Right now we have the people but they don’t have that mid-range skill set to be able to take those jobs. … Skilling up our current workforce and adults in the workforce who are underemployed to make sure that they are ready to take those jobs has to be a priority,” remarked Smith.
‘Heir to the throne’
The two candidates experienced their most fiery moment when Smith criticized Moore after he jokingly asked his father, sitting in the audience, whether he is still in line to take over their family business, Moore Title & Escrow, during a discussion about leadership styles.
“Being part of a small business – I know its family-owned and-operated, and my name is on it, but I’m still heir to the throne, right, Dad?” said Moore to laughter from some audience members.
“But within that business are different aspects, and I have led the escrow or closing side of that to continue to keep the business successful.”
Smith responded by saying: “I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but Commissioner Moore just from the stage asked his dad if he was the heir to the throne. This, being the mayor, is not something that’s handed to you.
“It’s something that you work really hard for, and you aren’t afraid to stand up and say what you believe in.”
The crowd replied with a loud mixture of applause and boos, with someone yelling, “It was a joke!”
Moore, at one point grunting and laughing as he tried to compose himself, was given a rebuttal.
“I respect my father. Those of you that know me know that. It was no – a leader in my opinion demonstrates humility and respect for those who come before them,” he said, referencing Goodnight and saying that while he doesn’t always agree with what the mayor does or the way he treats people, he respects Goodnight’s willingness to serve.
“Is he handing it over? No. But I am his successor, and so I guess I’m heir to the throne of Kokomo.”
