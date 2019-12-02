Kokomo Mayor-elect Tyler Moore announced today that Kokomo Fire Department Capt. Chris Frazier will serve as his administration's fire chief.
Frazier, who was president of the local firefighters union from 2015 until last month, joined the KFD in 1999 and has been a captain since 2007.
Moore said in a media release announcing the decision that he "sought and received valuable input" from his 30-person advisory committee and the "firefighting community."
Moore interviewed each person who expressed an interest in the job of fire chief, according to the release.
“After conducting candidate interviews and an extensive review and dialogue with many interested parties, I concluded that Chris is uniquely qualified to lead the Kokomo Fire Department,” said Moore.
“It was not an easy decision, but I was particularly impressed with his experience and commitment to this community and to the KFD.”
Moore later highlighted his belief that changes need to be made within the department, although he didn't provide specifics.
“Having discussed public safety issues with so many fire professionals and Kokomo citizens during my campaign, it is clear to me that adjustments need to be made to ensure that KFD can adequately and effectively protect this community, so I have requested Chris to begin work immediately on his recommendations, both long and short term," he remarked.
"I look forward to working with Chris, his leadership team and the skilled and committed officers and staff of the Kokomo Fire Department."
This story will be updated.
