A proposed moratorium on new small box discount stores is heading to the Kokomo City Council for a vote.
The Kokomo Plan Commission on Tuesday voted 7-0 to give a favorable recommendation for a six-month moratorium on new small box discount stores and to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to include a definition for such stores. The two proposals now head to the City Council for its consideration.
The proposed moratorium will give the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission and the city time to draft possibly stricter and more defined building and zoning standards for small box discount stores.
“Our next step is to explore basically what other municipalities have done with these small box discount stores, and what we believe will be effective for development,” City Attorney TJ Rethlake said at Tuesday’s meeting.
If approved by the City Council, the moratorium will be in effect until Nov. 1 or when the City Council approves any new building and zoning standards, whichever comes first.
The definition of small box discount stores, if approved by the City Council, will be as follows: “A retail store (a) with floor area less than 16,000 square feet; (b) that primarily offers for sale a combination and variety of convenience shopping goods and consumer shopping goods; and © continuously offers and advertises a majority of the items in their inventory for sale below retail market value.
“Small Box Discount Store shall not include the following: (i) drug stores or a convenience store attached to or collocated with gas stations and (ii) existing flea markets where there is operated a center for shopping among collected vendors selling merchandise to the public from marketing booths, stalls, tables, benches and similar displays in marketing configurations and arrangements for the sale of new and used merchandise.”
