The city of Kokomo is going ahead with a six-month moratorium on small box discount stores it says will give it time to draft new development and use standards pertaining to the type of business.
The Kokomo City Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve the moratorium and a definition for “small box discount stores.” The approvals now head to the mayor’s office and go into effect once the mayor signs it. Councilman Tony Stewart, R-at large, was the sole “no” vote. Councilmen Greg Davis, R-District 5, and David Capshaw, R-District 1, were not present at Monday’s meeting.
The moratorium will last until Nov. 1 or until the City Council approves any new proposed standards, whichever comes first.
During the next few months, the city and the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission will work to draft the new standards in the same vein to what it did in regard to self-storage facilities and gas stations in April.
In that case, the City Council approved stricter building standards and a rule that new gas stations will not be able to be located within 5,500 feet (slightly more than one mile) of an existing gas station.
This time around, city and planning officials say their motivation is to help tackle the city’s food desert issue.
“The prevalence of these small box stores, convenience stores that are offering not really great options food-wise but are so prevalent that they’re keeping other, better options from coming to town,” Councilman Matt Grecu said last month.
Grecu added that part of the changes could be to require fresh produce and other perishables to be sold.
According to the company websites, Kokomo has seven Dollar Generals, three Family Dollars and two Dollar Trees.
Kokomo is not alone in its attempts to curtail the growth of dollar stores and encourage more fresh food options.
Several cities across the country have already approved such ordinances, including Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Cleveland; Atlanta; Fort Worth, Texas; New Orleans and Kansas City, Kansas.
Some research suggests the introduction of dollar stores into a community leads to the loss of grocery stores. One such study by researchers at the University of Toronto and University of UCLA found that new dollar stores leads to a “significant decline” in local independent grocery stores to the tune of the loss of roughly one grocery or every three dollar stores within a two-mile radius.
Stewart criticized the City Council’s approval of the moratorium as anti-business and anti-free market. He also voted “no” on the stricter standards for self-storage facilities and gas stations.
Earlier this month, Stewart praised Dollar General and its addition of fresh produce at the company’s 2130 W. Sycamore St. location, calling it “a good step in getting fresh fruit and vegetables to areas throughout the city.”
Dollar General announced last year that it plans to offer fresh produce in 3,000 of its 18,000 stores by the end of 2022, with the goal to offer fresh produce to up to 10,000 stores in the coming years. The change comes after years of criticism that the dollar store giant historically hasn’t offered healthy food options for its customers.
On Monday, during the City Council’s informational meeting held before the regular 6 p.m. meeting, Stewart said the city should give the company credit for responding to the criticism.
“I believe, as a company, you should meet the demand by changing up what you’re selling, and we shouldn’t be just legislating everything that’s going on,” he said. “I think it’s easier to put smaller stores in that capacity than getting a grocery store to come and build a grocery store here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.