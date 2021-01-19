The Frozen Sandlot saw more than 5,500 skaters in a season affected by attendance limitations due to COVID-19.
The ice rink operated for 39 days in the 2020-21 season, four more days than last season. The rink’s last day was Jan. 17.
Attendance was down compared to last season, though, which saw 7,600 skaters over 35 days attend the ice rink. The decrease this season can mostly be attributed to restrictions that limited the number of skaters, a new policy put in place this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just 50 people were allowed in the stadium at any given time on a first come, first served basis, and season passes were not sold this season as they had been in the past. In the Frozen Sandlot’s inaugural 2018-2019 season, the ice rink saw 11,700 skaters.
The facility is operated by Kokomo nonprofit Bridges Outreach, which trained and employed 20 workers this season. Bridges retains the profit from its operation of The Frozen Sandlot.
The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring, after-school programs and mentorships and, notes the release, provides job and training opportunities.
Additionally, the nonprofit said in a Facebook post it served more than 1,300 cups of hot chocolate this season.
