The Frozen Sandlot saw an increase in attendance of around 1,000 year-over-year.
The ice rink located along the first base line of the Kokomo Municipal Stadium recorded 6,476 skaters in its 2021-2022 season, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The ice rink saw more than 5,500 skaters last season over the course of 39 days. The ice rink was open 36 days this season with four rainouts and 39 days last season.
“Thank you to everyone who came out and supported Bridges and enjoyed skating,” Bridges Outreach wrote on The Frozen Sandlot’s Facebook page. “ We are so thankful for this wonderful opportunity in Kokomo and hope to see you skating again next year!”
In addition, Bridges employed 28, hosted nine private group nights, had 18 suite parties and served over 1,200 cups of hot chocolate.
The temporary ice rink has proven popular since it first opened in December 2018. The ice rink recorded more than 11,700 visitors that year and has recorded between 5,500 to 7,600 visitors a year ever since.
The facility is operated by Kokomo nonprofit Bridges Outreach. Bridges retains the profit from its operation of The Frozen Sandlot.
The nonprofit serves hundreds of at-risk kids through tutoring, after-school programs and mentorships and, notes the release, provides job and training opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.