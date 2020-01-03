Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.