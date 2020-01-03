The mother of two young girls who died in a 2017 Christmas Eve fire has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the home’s owner and city officials are at fault for the blaze and an absence of smoke detectors inside the residence.
It was Dec. 24, 2017, when a fire overtook the house at 908 N. Morrison St., a beige two-story structure that was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived early that morning.
Stuck inside were Lexis Ann Jones, 12, and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10. They were confirmed dead that morning.
The wrongful death lawsuit, filed Dec. 23 in Howard Superior Court 1 by Kelly Jones, alleges the home “had faulty electrical and/or no working smoke detectors” and says owner Joey Kimbrough was “negligent” and “failed to take reasonable measures to properly warn and protect [the family] of and from the potential dangers posed by the electrical system and lack of smoke detectors.”
Kimbrough, whose company, JMC Investments LLC, is also listed as a defendant, did not return a request for comment.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants “were negligent in that they failed to inspect the residence … to ensure that it was safe for its tenants or Defendants were negligent in how they conducted any inspection such that they failed to identify dangerous conditions on the premises.”
It also claims Kimbrough knew or should have known of the home’s “unsafe condition” and by breaching landlord duties “caused the deaths” of the two girls.
The Kokomo Fire Department, meanwhile, said in the days following the blaze that its cause was accidental, specifying that it started in the two-story home’s kitchen.
Evidence was identified, according to officials, “indicating a possible internal failure or area of resistive heating in an unknown electrical appliance energized by a duplex outlet in the kitchen.”
The KFD said the apparent malfunction “could not be ruled out as the ignition source.”
A media release from the department noted that no evidence of working, battery-operated smoke detectors was found by fire crews upon their arrival or during their operation at the residence.
In a January 2018 story from the Kokomo Perspective, Jones and her fiancé, Warren Rybolt, claimed they asked Kimbrough to work on the house’s electrical system, specifically by rewiring the home, in the months leading up to the fire.
Rybolt said Kimbrough responded by saying the wiring was updated two years prior, leading Rybolt to believe the home had been “falsely wired” by Kimbrough.
Rybolt, who was also in the house at the time of the fire, declined comment to the Tribune on Thursday except to say lawyers “don’t file cases to lose and the ducks are in a row.” Jones declined to comment. She is being represented by Golitko & Daly.
Kimbrough reacted to Rybolt’s claims in the same Perspective story by saying the family did not approach him with a rewiring request and denying that he had ever rewired the house.
“They have never asked me to rewire the house. From what I understand there’s been an investigation completed, and the fire was started from the stove. So I think there’s a lot of fallacies out there,” he told the paper.
“I think, personally, they see an opportunity where they could maybe make a buck off of this, unfortunately, as bad as that is since there were a couple kids there. … If somebody had asked me to rewire anything or take care of anything I would have done so. That is 100 percent inaccurate.”
Kimbrough said the lease placed responsibility of maintenance into the lessees’ hands, saying it was “a lease option [to purchase]” and not “a rental by any means.”
In addition, former KFD Fire Chief Nick Glover told the Perspective that an investigator, when looking at the fire’s origin, did not notice anything indicating that faulty wiring played a role in the tragedy.
Property records show the home was obtained by JMC Investments in 2009 for $25,000; the property was sold in April 2019 to a Chelsea Johnson for $87,900.
Also named in the lawsuit is the City of Kokomo, which Jones believes has a responsibility to inspect “rental properties” to ensure smoke detectors are installed and to identify other dangerous conditions.
It states the city was negligent for either failing to inspect the home or, if an inspection was completed, was careless “in how it conducted any inspection such that it failed to identify dangerous conditions on the premises.”
The lawsuit says the city, similar to Kimbrough, either knew or should have known about the home’s safety concerns.
Emails seeking comment and information sent to two members of Kokomo’s legal team on Thursday were not returned.
Jones – who was unable to retrieve the children from the burning home and, the lawsuit notes, “witnessed their deaths” – has requested judgement in an amount to be determined at trial, citing “the loss of love and companionship,” along with funeral, burial, medical and legal expenses.
“The Defendants knew or should have known that the property ... had faulty electrical and no smoke detectors and as such contributed to the residential fire and death of [Jones’] minor children,” reads the lawsuit near its end.
That morning, personnel were dispatched to the fire with knowledge there were still occupants trapped inside, according to a report from the KFD.
They were greeted at the scene by the two-story structure fully engulfed in flame; Glover said the day of the fire, which started around 3:30 a.m., that flames were shooting out multiple windows.
As firefighters were preparing multiple hoses, Kokomo Police Department officers on the scene alerted crews two children were still upstairs. As fire personnel attempted to make entry in the front door, the porch fell, leading to the hospitalization of one firefighter, who was released later that morning, said Glover.
The entire downstairs was consumed in fire as water was poured onto the blaze from different sides of the house. “Up to this point a search could not be conducted due [to] the intense fire,” stated the report.
The fire spread to the second floor and attic area. When first responders were able to reach the second floor, searches were conducted for the two children and ceilings were pulled down to combat the blaze in the attic.
The victims were removed, and Howard County Coroner Steve Seele confirmed that morning they were deceased. Five other family members, including three children, were hospitalized at St. Vincent Kokomo.
A candlelight vigil was held for the girls six days after the fire, as mourners stood in front of the charred house. A child’s bike, blanketed in snow, leaned against the side of the house; dozens of stuffed animals were left by friends, family and community members.
Jones spoke of her daughters through tears, saying she was comforted by the thought her daughters are in heaven with their grandmother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.