RUSSIAVILLE — The stretch of Indiana 26 that runs through Russiaville now bears a familiar name.
The one-mile part of the highway was dedicated and officially renamed the Jeffrey A. Stout Memorial Highway on Wednesday. About 100 people, including local elected officials, Stout family members and Gov. Eric Holcomb, attended the dedication ceremony held at the Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department. Holcomb, Commissioner Paul Wyman and State Sen. Jim Buck giving speeches.
Wyman called the occasion an “incredible day” before telling a story of a night when he was driving back to Howard County, coming across a car accident and seeing Stout, in firefighter gear, helping the affected persons and, once again, being reminded of the giving spirit Stout had for the community he lived in and served.
“Jeff Stout was one of the best men the county has ever known,” Wyman said.
Stout died in February of last year, but he left behind a legacy in Howard County that will live on far past his life. He wore many hats during his 55 years, serving as a county councilman, county coroner, funeral home director, volunteer firefighter, restaurant owner, a friend to many, a father and a husband.
Buck aptly gave Stout the nickname “Mr. Community” due to the love he had for the community and the love the community had for him. That love was evident when more than 1,000 people attended his funeral on Valentine’s Day 2020.
“Jeff gave a little bit of himself to everyone in this community, so no matter where I walk, no matter who I see, I always wonder ‘Do you have a part of Jeff?’ because I guarantee if you met him, he left a part of himself with you,” Buck said.
Holcomb called Stout a “local legend” who was always able to put a smile on his and anyone else’s face even in the darkest of times. Wednesday marked just the second time in the governor’s tenure that the state agreed to dedicate a part of a state road for someone.
“We’re going to miss him,” Holcomb said. “I thank the good Lord we had him for 55 years.”
For Tami Stout, Jeff’s wife, the dedication ceremony brought with it a whirlwind of emotions. She, and her family, sometimes had smiles on their faces during the ceremony, sometimes had tears running down their faces and sometimes had both.
She described the honor of her late husband being immortalized as an “honor.”
“It’s going to make the day, and it will definitely make anyone’s day who drives through town,” she said to the Tribune when asked about how it will feel to see her husband’s name every time when driving into Russiaville. “Everyone is going to see the love that he poured into this community, and his name is never going to be forgotten.”
