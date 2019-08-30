Jules Muck, an internationally-known street artist who specializes in graffiti and murals, made two brief visits to Kokomo earlier this month after being invited to the city by a local bar and club owner.
She leaves behind a series of artwork – including a butterfly gun, an enormous likeness of her own dog, Dada, a pizza bra, a speeding train and more – that has reshaped walls across downtown Kokomo and added a vibrancy unlike anything else in the city’s center.
While her local paintings can be seen mostly on commercial buildings like Oscar’s Pizza, Kokomo Toys and a rentable beer trailer outside Tin Man Brewing Company (the Hoppy Hauler), she also created pieces inside the Sycamore Social Club (Ghostbusters-themed), The Coterie and painted on a private truck and a shed near the intersection of Goyer Road and Carter Street.
The work – even large pieces were sometimes done in as little as an hour-and-a-half – have reverberated across the community, leaving many to wonder: Who? And why?
Muck, also known by her artist handle MuckRock, is based out of California and was described in the Daily Beast in 2017 as “one of the few women in a tough, underground trade infused with a distinctive, urban, male swagger” who in her mid-30s has developed a strong cult following.
A former heroin addict, Muck has painted celebrities – including tattooed editions of Elvis, Dollie Parton and the fictional Dorothy Gale, and Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a third eye – and gained attention for her creative, mind-bending paintings on public walls, garages and inside private spaces.
Before finishing her work in Kokomo, Muck spoke about her experience inside a city that may not earn the big-market attention for which she’s become accustomed but nonetheless left its own impression on the artist.
“Kokomo is awesome,” she said in a phone interview,
“I like painting in the small towns more, I’ll be honest with you. It definitely doesn’t get me as much notoriety, etc., but I just – it feels a little more like making more of a difference. Of course there’s less people involved, but a lot of these people just don’t see as much of the art around.”
The art, she noticed, seemed to work as a magnet, bringing people into alleys and other public spaces to watch her work. In one instance, said Muck, a group dragged a table to a spot near her work area and ate dinner, enthralled with the process.
It’s those people, specifically the new-friend couplings that may not otherwise happen without her art, that make her appreciate cities like Kokomo.
“It was a lot of people talking to me and people coming and asking about their spaces. I just see them talking to each other, because I’m painting,” said Muck, who mostly works with spray paint but also incorporates bucket paint.
“I saw people gathering and talking to each other, and it makes me so happy. I don’t think there’s a reason to stand around in an alley, normally, and talk. But someone told me a long time ago that that’s what art is for: art is to make people talk to each other.”
No stranger to controversy, Muck’s painting on a Toyota truck in Kokomo – of two bunnies having sex, one of them smoking a cigarette – caused heartburn in Indianapolis after a similar drawing was placed on the side of a restaurant. It was painted over in 2018.}She also received backlash this month from Larry Bird and his lawyers after a mural depicting the Hoosier basketball legend shushing the camera in his Indiana State jersey, similar to a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover, went up in Indianapolis.
Added to Bird were numerous tattoos – including a spider web, a cardinal, a shamrock and, yes, the bunnies. He was not a fan.
In response to the public controversy, which gained national attention, Muck agreed to remove all but one tattoo – “Indiana” across his left arm – from the Bird mural in the capital’s Fountain Square neighborhood.
In Kokomo, it seems, the response has been less dramatic.
Bringing Muck to the city was Kyle Gibson, who runs The Coterie and Sycamore Social Club downtown on West Sycamore Street.
Gibson said he was turned on to Muck’s work by a friend more than a year ago and started following her on Instagram.
When he saw she was in Indiana, Gibson began shooting Muck messages, asking her to visit Kokomo and sending her videos of spaces inside his bar and club that she would have free reign to work.
When Gibson found out Muck would, in fact, come to the city, he began reaching out to other business owners, gauging their interest in having their own spaces painted.
The excitement was palpable.
“I just like it. I’m a fan of art in general, and I think what she does is amazing with a spray can,” said Gibson. “I’ve followed her for a while now, and just the range of ideas that she can do on any surface is amazing. … When I saw that she was an hour away, 45 minutes away, I had to get her up here.”
“She’s just super, super good with a spray can. And her dog’s cute.”
Gibson said Muck had no plans and nearly no boundaries for what art to create when she reached the city. But he’s thrilled with what took place.
Gibson hopes Muck’s artwork enhances the cultural resurgence he says has become increasingly apparent in the roughly five years since opening The Coterie.
“I think it adds a lot. I think there’s a little bit of cultural value added and a little bit of, just, livelihood. It looks like people care about the way things look. They don’t just want a normal wall on their building,” he said, noting that Muck, despite her freedom and short stint in Kokomo, somehow managed to capture the personalities of individual business owners.
“They want other people to spread their artistic expression on everything. I just hope people look at it and smile. … I hope it keeps on growing and hopefully we can get all these walls filled with artwork. That would be awesome.”
Similarly enthusiastic was Todd Jordan, the owner of Kokomo Toys, who asked Muck to paint the faces of people who have inspired him throughout his life – Barack Obama, Mr. Rogers, Ryan White, to name a few.
Jordan said his company is now working with Shak Makerspace to install a mirror at the end of the alley beside Kokomo Toys, allowing people to look at themselves “after seeing all these amazing people.”
“The message is that your voice can change the world and the goal is to inspire young people to do so. We are also excited to be working with a handful of local Kokomo artists later this year to do even more art in the back of the alley,” said Jordan in an email.
“It’s a unique way to enhance our civil spaces and maybe gain a little cultural value to downtown. Now, at the present time with so much negativity in the world we want this art to encourage positive and optimistic views about our collective future not only as a community, but as a nation.”
