What inspires Muck?

In an interview, Jules Muck said the following when asked what inspires her work:

“To be honest with you, when I see a wall I kind of just visualize what would look good there and what makes sense. It kind of just pops into my head. I can’t really say there’s a solid reason for it other than I have an impulse to do it, and it feels like the right thing to do.

“I’m influenced by the news, and on kind of a subconscious level almost, things kind of churn around. It’s hard for me to put them into words; I can put them into the pictures because the pictures pop into my head. There’s people that are definitely more qualified than me to put it into words. What you’re seeing there on the wall is my strong-suit, that’s what I feel about the thing.”