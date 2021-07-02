TIPTON — An extensive list of renovations and upgrades for Tipton school facilities aims to bring the school district into the 21st century.
Set to cost about $28 million, the project will see the most significant upgrades at the high school.
This will include modernizing science classrooms that will accommodate current and future STEM curriculum.
“They are in dire need of being updated,” said Rik Stillson, high school principal.
The high school media center will be turned into an innovation lab, which will be a space for esports, computer sciences, communications and Tipton’s new robotics program.
Classrooms on the main floor of the high school will be converted into a new media center.
New flooring and a fresh paint job is set for classrooms, hallways and the gym. A concession stand will be added near the gym, too.
“Just about every space at the high school will have some sort of update,” said Superintendent Ryan Glaze.
This also includes the agriculture building and metal and automotive shops. The cafeteria will expand and have new kitchen equipment.
“Most of the stuff we’ll be doing is a facelift,” Stillson said.
The high school is the oldest building on campus, built in 1964. It will receive an exterior facelift.
Artificial turf will be installed at the football stadium, as will new LED lighting.
New tennis courts are also on the to-do list. Stillson said they will be reconfigured into two, four-court clusters, instead of the current layout that has all eight in a row.
The high school portion of the project will be divided into two phases due to its extensiveness and to limit class disruptions.
“The building should have a significantly different look on the outside as well as in (when finished),” Glaze said.
Tipton will use debt replacement to finance the project. Debt replacement is when new debt is taken on when old debt is paid off. This eliminates changes to the tax rate, meaning Tipton’s renovation project will not impact taxpayers.
“It’s an opportunity to reuse some of those funds and make sure we’re being considerate of the taxpayers of the community,” Glaze said.
While most work is scheduled for the high school, improvements are also slated for the elementary and middle school buildings.
Tipton will renovate the main entrance at all three buildings to make them more prominent.
Glaze said they are looking at canopy-style main entrances, so it is clear where visitors should enter. The current layout can lead to confusion, the superintendent added.
Work at the elementary school is scheduled for 2022 and includes enlarging the cafeteria and media center.
The bus and parent drop-off area will be reconfigured.
Classrooms will be improved with new flooring and paint, as will classrooms at the middle school.
Middle school renovations, such as modernizing science labs and upgrading locker rooms, will take place in 2023 and 2024.
Tipton has hired an architect firm and is looking at construction management teams. The project is expected to go out for bid in early 2022, with work beginning later that spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.