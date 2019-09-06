Police say a Kokomo man is likely to face charges for operating while intoxicated after an early-morning crash on Friday killed another man near the intersection of Ind. 22 and 700 East.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office press release, Everett W. Phipps, 57, of Kokomo, was driving eastbound on Ind. 22 around 6 a.m. in a 2002 Chevy Astro van, when he crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart that was driven by Ryan A. Fenstermaker, 38, Gas City.
The impact of that collision caused the Dart to spin and face the opposite direction, the release stated, and it was then struck head-on by a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Thomas E. Davis, 39, of Fairmount.
Davis was later pronounced dead by the Howard County Coroner’s Office, the release noted.
Both Phipps and Fenstermaker were transported to Howard Regional Health in stable condition, and a subsequent investigation led police to determine that Phipps was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.
However, due to Phipps currently being in the hospital, any necessary charges will be forwarded to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Howard County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jordan Buckley.
Assisting HCSD at the scene were paramedics from Howard Regional Health, the Greentown Fire Department, the Howard County Coroner’s Office and the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.
The incident remains under investigation at this time, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy Josh Myers at 765-614-3482.
