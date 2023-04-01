RUSSIAVILLE - Russiaville resident Kay Trenary has seen her fair share of strong storms over the years.
At 7 years old, she survived the tornadoes that ripped through the Howard County region and all across the Midwest on April 11, 1965, better known as the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak.
In August 2016, Trenary and her husband Mark watched from their window as the tornado that eventually struck Kokomo formed near their farm in western Howard County.
So when a strong storm system swept through the county Friday night, the Trenarys felt like they were prepared for whatever Mother Nature had in store.
“This is the alleyway,” Kay said.
It all started around 11 p.m. Friday, according to National Weather Service officials.
That’s when the first of three tornado warnings were issued for parts of Howard County.
Over the next several minutes, two additional tornado warnings were issued throughout the county, and scanner traffic began to indicate areas of destruction near Russiaville, Greentown and the unincorporated community of Center.
On Saturday, the NWS said what many people had already assumed.
Three tornadoes touched down in Howard County within an hour of each other Friday night, according to a preliminary review by NWS survey crews.
One tornado was an EF-1, with estimated peak winds of 110 mph, which struck eastern Howard County, according to a NWS report summary. That tornado traveled more than 6 miles and was 25 yards wide and completely destroyed a small barn and a mobile home, which caused a "serious injury," NWS said.
The others were declared EF-0s, which struck southwest Howard County with estimated peak winds of 80 mph.
The storms, which hit the area just before 11:30 p.m., also partially collapsed two homes and downed trees in the area of 400 West and 300 South, according to the NWS.
In addition, a building collapsed at 750 West and 5145 South.
At one residence in the 5700 block of 400 South (Indiana 26) on Saturday morning, a vehicle was upside down and intertwined with a boat at a residence destroyed by the storms. A portion of Indiana 26 was even closed Saturday morning east of Indiana 19 due to downed power lines and debris on the road.
One of those residences damaged during the storm was the Trenarys, who told the Tribune on Sunday morning that a barn on their property also partially collapsed during the height of the storms Friday night.
“This is farming,” Kay said, waving her hand in the direction of a large fallen tree on her property. “This is life. I was just making a comment to him (Mark). He had never really been around tornadoes, but it sticks in your head when you go through it.
“But we’re very fortunate,” she added, referring to the fact that neither Mark or her were injured in the incident. “… It’s just a little bump in the road. That’s all this is. It’s a bump in the road because you can’t get much worse than that one (Palm Sunday tornado). I was in that. This ain’t nothing compared to that.”
A couple miles away, 21-year-old Cameron Johnson and his mother Karon were also busy Sunday picking up debris around their own yard.
Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, the pair were inside their residence when they heard the reports about severe weather and decided to get into a safe place.
“We don’t usually get worked up over these types of things because we’re used to it,” Karon said, “but then we started hearing debris hit the house. We have a half-bath downstairs because we don’t have a basement, so we huddled in there. And as soon as we heard it die down, we were out here with our flashlights trying to look for damage.”
Overall, the Johnsons fared pretty well, Karon and Cameron said, with just a few uprooted trees and a piece of roofing peeled off their barn.
But their neighbors’ house wasn’t so lucky.
“I was out walking around at midnight,” Cameron said, “and their transformer just sparked everywhere. So they had to cut off the power there. But that whole side over there [neighbor’s garage area] is basically destroyed. We had to take care of their dog because they’re on vacation, and we’re just really glad they weren’t home when it hit.”
“I don’t know if it’s sunk in quite yet,” he added, “what they (neighbors) and others will have to suffer through. I don’t know if it’s really hit me yet.”
