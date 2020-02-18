The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, is calling for the resignation of newly appointed Kokomo city councilman Roger Stewart, after anti-Muslim Facebook posts he shared on his profile were uncovered.
Stewart was elected in a party caucus for the city's 4th District last Wednesday, replacing Greg Jones, who resigned Jan 17., shortly after taking office due to his posting of bigoted Facebook posts that called Islam a “theocratic moon cult” and Muslisms “goat humpers.”
According to an article published Tuesday by the Kokomo Perspective, Stewart shared a meme in February 2019 that read: "I refuse to bend, twist or change to make Muslims feel comfortable in MY COUNTRY. They either adhere to our laws or leave! THIS IS MY COUNTRY! Understood???”
Stewart also shared a post that called anyone who took the Oath of Office on a Quran, the holy book of Islam, as a traitor, accompanied by a photo of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who is Muslim.
The Tribune could not independently verify the Facebook posts. According to the Perspective, Stewart's Facebook page was deleted shortly after the newspaper brought the posts to his attention.
“Just as we called for the resignation of the previous Islamophobic official, we urge Mr. Stewart to resign from his post and for a person who understands constitutionally-guaranteed religious freedoms to be appointed in his place,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper in a press release sent to the Tribune on Tuesday.
The district Stewart represents includes the Islamic Association of Kokomo.
A message left for Stewart seeking comment on CAIR's call for his resignation was not returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.