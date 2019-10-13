An evening of celebration and inspiration was hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as the organization put on its annual Freedom Fund Banquet Friday.
The evening featured social networking, a dinner and an awards ceremony at Elite Banquet and Conference Center. This year’s ceremony was capped off with Kokomo NAACP President Rossie Toliver presenting Clarence Grier with the President’s Award.
Preceding the awards ceremony was a speech from Barbara Bolling-Williams, President of the NAACP’s Indiana State Conference and NAACP National Board of Directors member.
During her speech she spoke about the concept of justice and what it means to her as a lawyer. She researched the word and found the term resonating with her most to be “fairness.”
“That’s what I want as an American, that’s what I want as a woman, that’s what I want as an African-American and that’s the lesson I want to teach my four grandchildren,” she said.
Throughout the speech Bolling-Williams gave examples of injustice and those fighting for it. She brought up the General Motors employees currently on strike and a woman she met who works at McDonalds. She said the woman was given just five hours a day at work as to not be a full-time employee and not get benefits.
Ending her speech, Bolling-Williams implored those in attendance get involved.
“We say to you join. Join us in our fight, help us out when we need help and help us get up so that we don’t stay down,” she said
Banquet attendee Lisa Simmons-Gunn was moved by Bolling-Williams’ speech and is ready get involved in ways like joining the NAACP and the Indiana Black Expo for 2020.
“There’s more that I can do,” she said. “As a Hoosier, as a Kokomoian there’s more that I can do especially for my people. Black people specifically but just for the human race in general.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.