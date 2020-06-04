Lea Michele apologizes for being ‘difficult’
NEW YORK — Former “Glee” star Lea Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.”
Michele issued a statement saying that while she didn’t recall any incident or judged anyone by their background, she was sorry and blamed her privilege and “immaturity.”
“I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” she said.
The apology came two days after former co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.” Michele is white and Ware is black.
The controversy started when Michele tweeted a comment on the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into in his neck while he pleaded for air in Minnesota.
Creator fires ‘Law & Order’ spin-off writer for posts
LOS ANGELES — A TV writer who has worked on “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.” was fired from an upcoming “Law & Order” spin-off because of online posts about social unrest in Los Angeles.
Craig Gore was dropped from NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” by franchise creator Dick Wolf.
“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement.
An attorney for Gore didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. NBC declined to comment.
In a post circulated on social media Tuesday and captioned “Curfew…” Gore is shown holding a firearm. In another post, he wrote that famed Sunset Boulevard was being “looted two blocks from me,” and added, “You think I won’t light (expletive) up who are are trying to (expletive) w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again.”
Christopher Meloni, the former “Law & Order: SVU” star who will head the cast of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” pushed back against online critics that referred to Gore as an executive producer, or showrunner, on the new series.
“Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner,” Meloni said online. “I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do.”
