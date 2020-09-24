Elton John announces new North American dates for final tourNEW YORK (AP) — After postponing several shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, Elton John is saying hello to the yellow brick road of touring.
The pop icon announced Wednesday that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will return to North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John also announced rescheduled 2022 dates for Houston, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Toronto and Montreal.
In July John announced new dates in Europe. His global tour will officially return on September 1, 2021 in Berlin.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John said. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone. ”The Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning star’s final tour kicked off to a sold-out audience in September 2018.
Original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM.
The satellite radio company announced on Tuesday a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. The superstar comedian-actor will host new regular and live programs on his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while expanding additional comedic programming that includes radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video.
Hart said the deal with SiriusXM will give him more creative control. He said the new programs will enable him to provide more “real, raw and authentic conversations.”
“That’s our priority,” said Hart, who launched LOL three years ago. His radio show “Straight From The Hart” premiered on his channel in 2018. “If we can continue to engage at a very high level, being ourselves and being true to who we are, the success is endless.”
As part of the deal, Hart will interview top comedians on his new regular show. He will also host more live editions of his bi-weekly program with his longtime friends called the Plastic Cup Boyz, who include Will “Spank” Horton, Na’im Lynn, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford and Wayne Brown.
“We’re just a group of guys that are opinionated,” Hart said. “Our views mesh sometimes, and they don’t. But having the conversations and talking about the topics that most are afraid of is where we basically strive.”
