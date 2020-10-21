Neighbors of Dan’s Variety Bakery oppose the business’ desire to create an additional parking lot near the restaurant, arguing the bakery has outgrown its current location and that its early morning customers are a nuisance.
A handful of residents who live near the business attended Monday’s Kokomo City Council meeting to oppose a rezoning effort that if approved would allow the bakery to turn what is now a vacant lot into parking at the corner of Hoffer and Market streets.
Fred Schafer, of the 1700 block of South Market Street, read council members a letter and gave them a petition with around 50 signatures on it from nearby residents who all oppose the expansion.
Residents’ concerns largely stem from the business’ operating hours of 1 a.m. to noon, which often creates a crowd and noise during the early morning hours. They argue that the new parking lot will encourage more loitering.
Those opposed say it’s not uncommon for the younger customers to drag race on East Hoffer Street and leave trash on the sidewalks and adjacent properties.
“The business operates in the middle of our sleep, and the noise and commotion can sometimes continue until as late as 2:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.,” the letter reads. “These hours are very troubling to those who must get up in the morning the next day. This is a residential neighborhood, and we feel allowing the expansion of this business will interfere with the quiet peacefulness we feel necessary to get a restful night sleep.”
Dan’s has become a Kokomo staple in the more than four decades since it’s opening. It’s been operating at its current location at 1800 S. Union St. since 1985.
In that time, it has become trendy for patrons, mostly teenagers, to bring lawn chairs to sit in and begin lining up 90 minutes before doors open on most weekends. When the weather is good, the parking lot is standing room only more nights than not.
“We don’t have anything against the Haworths or the doughnut shop,” Penny Martin, of the 1700 block of S. Market St., said. “They’re great, but they’ve maybe outgrown their location.”
Dan’s co-owner Faye Haworth acknowledged that the business’ early morning crowd can sometimes be a nuisance and disrespectful to nearby properties, but that the business has hired security to control some of the problems.
She said the business wants to build the parking lot to hopefully reduce the number of people parking on the nearby residential streets.
“We’re trying to make it so our customers have centralized parking, and so they’re not parking down the street,” she said. “They can just pull into the parking lot, get their doughnuts and pull out. No, it’s not going to solve everything.”
The rezoning request was moved to second reading by the city council on a 6-2 vote. Council members Jason Acord and Kara Kits-McKibben voted against. The second and final hearing on the request will be heard at the 6 p.m. Oct. 26 city council meeting held on the first floor of city hall.
