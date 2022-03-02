A new apartment complex development on the city’s near north side is in the works.
A three-building, 12-unit apartment complex is being proposed for the 1200 block of North Apperson Way and is currently in the process of seeking the necessary governmental approvals before construction can begin.
The development received approval Tuesday from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance request regarding the rear yard setback. The property was rezoned in 2019, the Howard County-Kokomo Plan Commission office told the Tribune.
The complex would be located on what is currently mostly an empty lot on the west side of North Apperson Way, just south of East North Street.
According to a sketch of the development, the three buildings will sit in a row one after each other east to west. Onsite parking would be located south of the three buildings, with public access available from both Apperson Way and the alley to the west.
The apartments will be two stories, but other specifics, such as the exact design and monthly rental cost are currently unclear. The project still has to receive development plan approval at a later date from the Kokomo Plan Commission before construction can begin.
If that’s approved, the apartment complex would be the most recent among a slew of new apartment complexes built in the downtown and downtown area in Kokomo within the last half decade.
