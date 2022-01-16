Stellhorn Camping and RV Center has opened its new location in Kokomo after investing over $1 million to renovate the old Kingsway Sports Academy.
The company, formerly known Stellhorn Tri-County Travel Trailers, first opened in Russiaville in June 2020, but has now closed that location and opened at its new site at 3316 W. Boulevard St.
Owner Doug Stellhorn said the new 22-acre site has allowed the company to greatly expand its trailer and RV options and bring on new brands such as Prowler, Starcraft, Flagstaff, MPG and CargoMate.
It also now offers a camping store that sells gear and high-end grills and an indoor show room. Future plans at the location include leasing space for people to store their trailers and offering camping rentals, he said.
Stellhorn said he’s also brought on seven new employees and now has 15 workers on staff. That number will go above 20 once the facility is fully operational.
“We wanted to have a bigger facility and do more with a lot more ground,” he said. “ ... We knew if we purchased the site, all we’d have to do is some major renovations and that would give us the dealership we needed.”
However, the investment to convert the former sports academy into the dealership was way more than they expected.
Initially, the move from Russiaville to Kokomo was estimated to cost over $178,000 to convert the property, which had attracted overgrown grass, weeds and the occasional vandalism after being closed and abandoned for several years.
Stellhorn said they’ve now invested over $1 million to get the business up and running at the site after discovering some of the facilities were in worse shape than they realized.
The renovations included remodeling the two existing buildings into the businesses’ showroom, offices and service center, removing the putt-putt golf, repairing the parking lot, and removing the baseball fencing, bleachers and old concession stands.
Even with the increased investment, he said, the new location is a perfect fit and has helped revitalize a part of Kokomo that had been an eyesore for years.
Stellhorn said he previously operated a construction company in Kokomo, but he’s now out of that business and focusing only on RV and camping – markets which have boomed since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
“With everything happening right now, camping and trailer businesses are doing very good,” he said.
Stellhorn said in a previous interview he plans on working with the city of Kokomo to eventually expand the Cloverleaf Trail near his property.
“We want to partner with the city and the neighborhood in doing that,” he said. “I’d be all over putting a trailhead in there.”
Even with the transformation at the site, the project received pushback from some neighbors. During city meetings in November and December of 2020, residents expressed their opposition to the proposed business.
Neighbors’ complaints largely center around increased traffic the business would create, the increased light pollution and the business being located in a largely residential neighborhood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.