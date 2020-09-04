The city and county’s health clinic has moved.
The new health clinic, located at 317 S. Berkley Road, opened on Tuesday, offering inexpensive healthcare to the more than 800 city and county employees and their families in hopes to keep healthcare costs down for both governments.
The clinic, named Kokomo Howard Wellness Center, will replace the old city health clinic location on N. Bell Street and will offer preventative care, chronic disease management, nutritional counseling, prescriptions, behavioral healthcare, including mental health care, and a wellness program all at no out-of-pocket cost for employees and their dependents. It will be open five days a week.
A full-time medical team, including a doctor, nurse practitioner, nurses and counselors for mental health and nutrition from Ascension St. Vincent will staff the clinic. The county and city struck a four-year deal with the hospital for the new clinic, according to a press release from the hospital.
“It’s truly an honor for our local hospital to serve the city and county employees and their families,” Margaret Johnson, president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, said in a release. “With all they do to take care of our community and provide services to our residents, we appreciate the opportunity to provide care for them in this way.”
City and county officials both hope employees choose to use the clinic – with the expanded mental health services – in order to keep healthcare costs to both governments down in the long term.
While keeping costs down is important for the city, Human Resources Director Jack Dodd said having healthy employees is also important.
“While health costs are important, the No. 1 thing is having a healthy workforce,” he said. “If we can do that, that’s great. If we lower our costs and improve health, that’s even better, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”
The two municipalities are charged per employee and for use of services, though employees are not required to use the clinic. Both costs are considerably less for the city and county if an employee or one of their dependents uses the clinic compared to them going outside the clinic and billing the city’s insurance provider, Anthem.
The new clinic is expected to cost the city more next year than this year, according to the city’s yet to be approved budget proposal. In 2020, the city budgeted $400,000 for contract services related to the health clinic. That will increase to $530,000 in 2021 if approved, which is likely.
Much of that increase is due to the retired firefighters being reinstated into the city’s insurance plan that was negotiated between the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 union and Mayor Tyler Moore’s administration. Previously, the retirees were given a $900 monthly stipend to be used toward healthcare costs. That will change, though, in 2021 when the new three year contract goes into effect.
