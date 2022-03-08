A proposal for a new gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side received development plan approval, allowing for construction to begin.
The Kokomo Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the development plan for a new gas station and convenience store on the northwest corner at the intersection of North Washington Street and County Road 300 North (Smith Road). In a previous article on this development, the Tribune reported the wrong side of the intersection of where the development would occur.
With the approval, construction can now begin on what is an empty 1.24-acre lot located just south of the Northwest School Corporation administrative building.
The gas station and convenience store building would sit on the northwest corner of the lot facing the intersection. The gas station will have a total of four pumps and some parking directly in front of the building and to its east. There will be two entrances, one from Washington and one from County Road 300 North.
Various kinds of trees will be placed on the west side of the property behind the building to serve as a buffer from the adjacent Abby Place subdivision.
Tori Tripp, engineer for Converse-based Tripp Engineering & Consulting and who represented the developer at the meeting, said the developer plans to begin construction as soon as possible and will likely apply for building permits this week. Tripp said after Tuesday’s meeting that she was not told by the developer what brand of gas station and convenience store the development would be.
Earlier this month, the project received a variance from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals to have most of the parking in front of the building and closer to the intersection. The city’s zoning ordinance requires that no more than 25% of a new development’s parking be facing the street so passersby aren’t looking at mostly parking spaces as they drive or walk by.
Tripp said the developer sought the variance as a way to less inconvenience neighbors to the west with the bright lights and sounds that come with a gas station and convenience store. Under the city’s zoning laws, the main building could have been located closer to the intersection, with the parking and gas pumps closer to the nearby subdivision.
The project received pushback from Arnold Maggard, who lives in the 100 block of Ariel Court in the Abby Place subdivision. Maggard spoke at the BZA meeting earlier this month, stating that he was against the development because he believed the light and sounds would negatively affect his quality of life. He largely reiterated those concerns Tuesday in front of the Plan Commission.
