Howard County has three new confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, according to Thursday morning's updated statistics released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
That now brings the county's confirmed total number of cases to five - the second-highest in Indiana.
It was exactly one week ago that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles released a statement confirming Howard County's first positive case of COVID-19 was a man who worked at the Kokomo Transmission Plant.
According to that statement, the man is now in isolation at an undisclosed location, and his condition is also unknown at this time.
County health officials did not release any information on Thursday that indicated whether any of the other four confirmed cases worked with or came into contact with that man or with each other, and it's also unclear at this time whether these five individuals contracted COVID-19 through community spread or from traveling to a location where the virus was already in place.
Thursday's latest statistics bring Indiana's updated total of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases to 56, two of them being deaths.
Along with Howard County, 21 other countries throughout the state also have confirmed cases of COVID-19, with health officials predicting that number to continue to grow.
