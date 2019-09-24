The city of Kokomo has opened a new dog park at the northside’s Bon Air Park.
Located at 700 E. Fischer St., it is the city’s fourth dog park. The other three are Mehlig Dog Park, 1701 W. Carter St., Mohr Dog Park, 2302 Saratoga Ave., and Downtown Dog Park, 321 S. Main St.
“This fits into our goal to improve our public parks and trails,” said Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight in a media release.
“The addition of the fourth dog park provides a needed amenity in the neighborhood.”
The new dog park at Bon Air Park is open and ready to go. Work on the new pickle ball courts is nearing completion as well. Check it out if you are in the north end of @CityofKokomo pic.twitter.com/aHI9ZYgw96— Greg Goodnight (@GregGoodnight) September 19, 2019
The Bon Air attraction features equipment like an agility course with a teeter-totter, tunnel-run and weaving pole. It also features fencing and a two-gate entrance meant to stop potential canine escapes.
“The development of this underutilized space went smoothly,” said Kokomo Parks Superintendent Torrey Roe in a statement.
“Like our other dog parks, the facility at Bon Air Park has the latest equipment and provides a safe, healthy green space for dogs and their owners.”
The city also announced that pickle-ball courts at Bon Air Park are “nearing completion.”
It is the second straight year the city has unveiled a new dog park. Last spring, the Downtown Dog Park opened next to The Foxes Trail restaurant at the intersection of the Industrial Heritage Trail and the Walk of Excellence.
That dog park includes a long stretch of grass space complemented by various obstacle-course-type attractions, including tunnels and ramps, and a shaded sitting area.
