Construction on the city’s newest downtown parking garage is nearly complete.
The project is set to finish up by “middle of November,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said during his “Ask the Mayor” event Thursday. The city doesn’t yet have businesses slated to fill the first floor, 2,200 square foot commercial space, though, the mayor added.
“Feelers are still out for that, but the garage itself should be open by the middle of November,” Moore said.
When complete, the four-story parking garage will include 189 standard parking spaces and six ADA-compliant spaces, which will be open to the public to use. On the garage’s Union and Superior street facades will be a total of 12 banners created by local and national artists. The city took submissions for the banners and plans on unveiling them when the parking garage opens next month.
The parking garage will complement the downtown hotel and conference center that local officials say is still a go, even after multiple delays and shuffling of project developers.
The garage will also give visitors and residents another place to park when attending high school basketball and Kokomo Jackrabbits games, the yearly concerts in the park, the Automotive Museum and when visiting downtown businesses.
Construction has lasted nearly a year and came with a $6 million price tag for the city.
South Union Street, between Superior and Sycamore streets, has been closed for the majority of construction, and it will be resurfaced before it reopens.
The redevelopment commission Friday unanimously approved spending $216,700 in tax increment financing money from the city’s downtown TIF district for the streetscape project, which includes resurfacing the road, new sidewalks and landscaping.
