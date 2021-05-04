Work is expected to being in June on a $7.4 million upgrade to three Kokomo schools facilities.
The main project includes a complete redesign of the Kokomo Area Career Center entrance. A new entrance will increase security, according to information provided by Kokomo School Corporation.
The new entrance will require administrative approval for community members and students to enter the instructional area of the high school. There will also be additional entry and exit points to improve student flow and security.
RL Turner Corporation, of Zionsville, was awarded the project Monday by the Kokomo Board of School Trustees.
The scope of the project also includes improvements to both the football stadium and softball complex.
Additional seating to the visitor’s side of the stadium is expected to double capacity.
A new press box, concession stand and ticket booth is planned for the softball complex. Walls will be added near the third-base and first-base dugout to further separate the field and spectators.
The new additions will further bolster the softball complex, which underwent a significant upgrade over the past couple years. The original complex project added locker rooms, multiple batting cages, storage space and coaches’ offices.
Projects are expected to be completed by July 2022.
