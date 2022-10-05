GALVESTON — The town of Galveston’s new water plant will provide higher quality water and allow for better fire protection, officials say.
A handful of town officials and residents Monday attended a ribbon cutting for the new water plant, located at 206 N. California St., Galveston.
The new plant, which is now in operation, is part of a recently completed $5.7 million water infrastructure upgrade for the small town of 1,300 residents and the first upgrade for the city’s water system since the 1970s.
The project, about a decade in the making, included replacing more than 3,900 linear feet of eight-inch water mains and more than 2,500 linear feet of six-inch water main, rehabbing the town’s water tower, repairs and installation of new fire hydrants and the construction of the new water plant.
The town received multiple grants totaling $3.8 million to help pay for the project. Water rates had to be raised to pay for the remaining cost not covered by the grants.
“This is quite substantial for a town of your size,” Lou Savka, owner of Indianapolis-based engineering firm Triad Associates Inc., said about the project. “Even though you had a rate increase, it wasn’t anything close to what it would’ve been without the state and federal grants.”
John Roberson, town manager, thanked residents for dealing with the constant construction around town.
“With patience we got through all this, and it’s for the better,” Roberson said.
The plant features one large filtration tank and two new water softeners, which will begin operations next week.
The new water plant and the addition of fire hydrants will give the town’s volunteer fire department better water pressure to fight fires and the assurance that the hydrant will work. Town Councilwoman Cindy Leduc said the town had various broken or unreliable fire hydrants.
The new water mains will also save the town money. Previously, the town was experiencing water and revenue loss due to leaky water mains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.