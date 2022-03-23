The remaining space in the old south Marsh Supermarket building will have a new life as an indoor storage facility.
The new development received unanimous approval from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals at a special meeting Wednesday for a special exemption permit to operate a storage unit business in a C2 zone.
The indoor storage facility, located at 208 E. Southway Blvd., will have 320 storage units of various sizes, according to Paul Wyman, realtor and owner of The Wyman Group and who was representing the developer.
The facility is expected to open this year, with construction taking three to six months to complete.
“The demand for storage is just off the charts right now,” Wyman said.
The Family Dollar that moved into the northern part of the old Marsh building will remain. The indoor storage facility will occupy the remaining space.
The development marks at least the second time in a year that a former, large chain building will be turned into storage units.
In August of last year, U-Haul announced it was opening a second Kokomo location in the former Kmart space at 705 N. Dixon Road. That facility is also expected to open later this year, and after renovations, it will include around 700 indoor self-storage units and some outdoor storage as well.
Marsh Supermarket closed its two Kokomo locations in the summer of 2017 after the stores failed to attract a bidder during a bankruptcy sale.
The loss of the northside store at 1401 N. Washington St. especially saddened many in the neighborhood, as it left the city’s north side and downtown area without a proper grocery store nearby.
The closure of the store made the city’s downtown area and much of its north side a food desert, meaning people living in those areas are more than 1 mile from a large grocery store or supermarket.
As of Wednesday, the former northside Marsh building is still vacant and for lease.
