Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new cybersecurity lab is being named for the late local businessman Dick Rayl after he helped facilitate a donation of a building that will be incorporated into the massive project currently transforming the campus.
Dick Rayl founded Soupley’s Wine & Spirits, as well as a real estate development firm. His sons, David and Kyle Rayl, are business partners who have carried on the businesses founded by their father, who passed away Dec. 17, 2006.
The Rayl family’s history of partnering with Ivy Tech began in 2005, when Ivy Tech Foundation purchased the former EDS building from the Development Group of Kokomo Inc. Dick Rayl served as the group’s secretary.
The building, located southeast of the main campus at Touby Pike and Trialon Court, was purchased in a bargain sale transaction that equated to a $500,000 gift to the college.
It was Chancellor Steve Daily’s vision that the building would one day be included in a new, comprehensive, connected campus. Now, that vision is becoming a reality as the old EDS building will become the new home of the agriculture and automotive programs at Ivy Tech Kokomo.
In 2010, David and Kyle established the Richard “Dick” Rayl Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship has been awarded since 2011 to a Howard County student majoring in business. The brothers have continued to build the fund in their father’s memory. Now, two or three Howard County students receive the scholarship annually.
Kyle Rayl said if his father were alive today, he would fully support the expansion of the Kokomo campus, and it’s fitting the new cybersecurity and computer data center will be named in his honor.
David Rayl agreed, saying, “It’s our intention to continue our father’s legacy by investing in projects that make our community stronger.
“Kokomo is our home and we care about the opportunities that people have to succeed,” he said. “We believe Ivy Tech is becoming one of the greatest assets in our community, and that’s why we want to support its growth.”
Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, said the college is grateful for the Rayl family’s continued investment in the Kokomo community and campus.
She said their investments have been critical in raising $3 million in community support to complete this historic $43 million campus transformation currently underway.
The new cybersecurity lab will be outfitted with the newest, ultramodern hardware technology that will allow students to develop their security and networking skills.
Robyn Schmidt, department chair for cybersecurity at Ivy Tech Kokomo, said the lab will train students to meet the growing demand for employees in cyberwarfare, artificial intelligence and the Cloud.
“It’s vital for our students to have the tools necessary to understand cybersecurity content,” she said. “This new lab will give them the confidence they need through hands-on learning to secure a technical job.”
