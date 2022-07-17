PERU — Family dining by day. A party at night.
That’s what patrons can expect at Stan’s Bar and Grille, which opened last month at 1458 N. Liberator St. near Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Walk inside the eatery during normal business hours, and you’ll see a traditional restaurant scene with a wide range of made-from-scratch menu items such as brisket, burgers, wraps, steak, pasta, fish and salads.
But walk in after the restaurant closes, and get ready to be entertained. Depending on the night, you can see live music, drag shows, comedy, DJs or other unique acts. There are also special events for bikers who want to ride in for dinner and a drink.
Justin Eikenberry, who co-owns the establishment with his husband Josh Yoder, and couple Jeromy and Misty Peters, said the goal when they opened the bar and grill was to provide a place where literally anyone feels comfortable coming.
“Our theme here is never a stranger, always a friend,” he said. “It’s just a good place to come and hang out and eat some good food.”
Eikenberry said that sentiment came from his dad, who passed away last year. In fact, the restaurant is named after him. Stan’s photo is hanging on the wall right beside the bar, along with a small placard with his name.
“He was into family and friends, so that’s what this place is all about,” he said.
The restaurant has been open for four weeks now, and business has been good, Eikenberry said. The place is usually busy for dinner, drawing customers from all over the area due to its proximity to U.S. 31. The lunch crowd might have a few reservists stopping in from Grissom.
And the nightlife scene has been popular, too. They’ve already had two drag shows and live music acts for the 21-and-over crowd.
If you’d asked any of the owners six months ago if they thought they’d be running a bar and grill, though, they all would have laughed at you.
The building used to house a long-standing bar called Red Rocket, which had pool tables, pull tabs and basic bar food. But when the establishment closed, Eikenberry and Yoder joked with the Peters they should all buy it.
“I said, ‘I wonder if we should start a bar,’ and they were both like, ‘Actually, yeah, let’s go for it,’” Eikenberry said. “It was literally three months later and we were ready to go.”
The renovation included overhauling the interior to turn it from a bar vibe to a family-dining space. The building was originally constructed as a hangout spot for Grissom workers back when it was still an active-duty military base.
That included a dance floor and 1970s-looking mirrors with flashing lights, which are now incorporated into the restaurant’s décor. The grill is also attached to Milestones Event Center and provides catering there.
Eikenberry said it was during the renovation that he knew he had his late father’s blessing on the project. He was outside redoing the flower beds when he dug up the lid to a Copenhagen chewing tobacco case. Eikenberry said his dad chewed that brand his entire life up until a year before he passed away.
“I said, ‘Thanks, dad,’” he said. “Now, the lid is actually screwed to one of the logs out front.”
For all the owners of Stan’s, the bar and grill is a kind of passion project. They all work other full-time jobs, but Misty Peters said her hope is to make the restaurant successful enough that it becomes her only gig.
But until that happens, all four co-owners said they’re happy to be running a unique establishment where everyone feels welcome, the food tastes good and customers feel comfortable in their own skin no matter who they are.
“This place is for all groups of people,” Eikenberry said. “From bike night to drag shows, we want all of it here. It’s a safe place for everybody.”
