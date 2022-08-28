A new indoor storage facility is now open.
Cubicle Sweet Cubicle, 208 E. Southway Blvd. in the old south Marsh Supermarket building, offers more than 300 indoor, climate-controlled storage units of varying size with drive-in access. Those features are what makes the new business unique, its co-owner Steve Johnson says.
“Having seen similar operations in various towns across the country … and seeing there was a shortage (in Kokomo), we then began talks,” Johnson said.
The new business was granted a special exception permit by the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals in March. It’s one of several new storage facilities in Kokomo that are have either expanded or opened in the last few years.
“The demand for storage is just off the charts right now,” Paul Wyman, realtor and owner of The Wyman Group who was representing Johnson at the BZA meeting, said in March.
Cubicle Sweet Cubicle offers more than 300 storage units that are climate-controlled with heating and air conditioning and accessible 24/7. Sizes vary from 5’x 5’ to 10’x 30’, and prices range from $50 a month to $300, according to the business’ website.
The most notable feature is drive-in access at the building’s northwest corner, allowing customers the ability to unload their items indoors in a designated unloading room before bringing them to their storage unit. Dollies are provided.
“So the whole process, you’re high and dry, warm and cool,” Johnson said.
Reserving and paying for a storage unit is done all online at the website www.cubicle-sweet-cubicle.com.
Cubicle Sweet Cubicle is having an open house from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to give the public a chance to view the space and storage units.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.