A new storage facility with a proposed more than 400 units is planned for a four-acre lot on the city’s southwest side.
Gavin Cox, of Russiaville, owner of Pro-Turf and Dumpstars Mini Dumpsters, received approval for a special exception permit from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday for a storage unit facility at 2718 W. Zartman Road near South Dixon Road and Westbrook Apartments.
According to a business plan provided to the BZA, the facility, named Lock Tite Storage, would house 477 non-climate-controlled storage units, ranging in size from 5 feet by 10 feet, 10 feet by 10 feet, 10 feet by 15 feet and 10 feet by 20 feet and will be built in phases.
No staff will work on-site, though there is expected to be 3 to 4 part-time employees to handle any maintenance and any questions with rental and payments, according to the business plan.
Customers will rent a unit and pay their bill through an on-site kiosk. The facility will be open 24/7.
The exact details of the storage unit facility, such as the number of storage units and the design of the facility, are subject to change as the project moves through development plan approval in the coming weeks or months.
Kokomo has seen a storage construction boom in the last few years as demand for it has increased. Many current storage unit facilities in the city are full and have waitlists.
