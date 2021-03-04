The city of Kokomo has begun the first steps in creating a walking and biking trail on Center Road from Indiana 931 to Dixon Road that will bring more walkability to one of the city's busiest corridors.
The Board of Public Works approved Wednesday an agreement with Butler, Fairman and Seufert to complete right-of-way purchases along Center Road that will be necessary to construct the trail. The scope of the firm’s work includes property appraisals and facilitating the purchase of land from owners.
Construction on the trail is still a ways away — set to begin sometime in 2022, Carey Stranahan, city engineer, told the Tribune. The trail will be nearly two miles in length and will have endpoints at the intersection of Dixon and Center roads and Indiana 931 and Center Road.
The trail will run on the north side of Center Road, through the roundabout, until the intersection of Park and Center roads, where users will have to cross southbound to continue on. From Park Road to Dixon Road, the trail will run on the south side of Center Road.
“You have to cross at some point and time, and so we thought the safest place to cross was at Park and Center,” Stranahan said.
The trail will be connected to the walking path at Jackson Morrow Park, tying the two paths together.
The project will be paid primarily through federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with the city chipping in 20% of whatever the cost ends up being, which has not yet been finalized.
SIDEWALK PROJECT
The board also approved a motion to accept bids for the construction of sidewalks primarily along south Washington and south Lafountain streets.
The project includes:
• Installing new sidewalks along the east side of South Washington from the newly installed HAWK beacon near The Annex apartments to where Washington and south Lafountain meet.
• Filling sidewalk gaps along the north side of Lincoln Avenue between Washington and Lafountain.
• Extending the sidewalk on the west side of Lafountain from Rebecca Street to south Washington Street.
• Installing new sidewalks on both sides of Espanol Drive.
“It’s a good-sized project, and the purpose of it is for two reasons really: we want students to have more access to businesses that are close by by walking and … improving last-mile, first-mile access for transit riders,” Stranahan said.
This project, too, will be paid with aid from the FTA, with the city on the hook for 20% of the project’s cost, which is yet to be finalized.
