A new VA clinic will be built near Grissom Air Reserve Base to serve veterans in the region and replace the current Peru facility.
After completing the administrative processes required for new buildings, VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System will soon build the facility near the reserve military base, according to a media release.
The new clinic will be located on W. Hoosier Boulevard near the entrance to Grissom Air Base and will be approximately twice as large as the current community-based outpatient clinic at 750 N. Broadway in Peru.
The additional square footage will accommodate up to five primary care patient-aligned care teams (PACT). The current clinic has three PACT teams.
The newer facility will offer expanded space for mental health as well as provide physical therapy and rehabilitation services, which are not available at the current clinic.
According to the release, this location will be easily accessible to veterans via U.S. 31.
Veterans from Miami, Cass, Howard, Wabash, Fulton and Pulaski counties will be able to seek care there.
Groundbreaking will tentatively happen later this year, with a projected opening sometime in the fall of 2021, dependent on the construction timeline.
Further information was not available.
