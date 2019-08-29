The new Veterans Affairs clinic set to be constructed to replace the current facility in Peru will not be built in Howard County, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.
Wyman said Howard County and Kokomo had originally been considered as a potential site for the clinic, which will add more staff and services compared to the Peru clinic, which can service around 3,000 veterans.
He said several “exciting” locations in Howard County were submitted to the VA for consideration that could have been easily accessed from surrounding counties.
At the same time, Wyman said, those locations would have been closer to a much larger population of veterans in Howard County, which has one of most veterans per capita in Indiana.
However, Howard County was removed as a potential site once congressional leaders discovered moving it from Miami County would cross a U.S. congressional district line, he said. The Howard-Miami county line is the border between the 2nd, 4th and 5th districts. It is unclear why that issue factored into a location for the clinic, but officials say it has to do with “politics.”
“Immediately, Howard County was taken out of the equation because we couldn’t cross political lines,” Wyman said. “ … Right now, our veterans have to drive all the way to the north side of Peru or Marion. It’s a challenge to them. Anything closer to Howard County would certainly be a benefit to us.”
That’s an issue Wyman put in front of U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who spoke about veterans’ issues Thursday at Inventrek during a special meeting of the Military Foundation.
“It quickly got realized that it would be crossing a congressional line if they moved it from Peru to here,” Wyman told Young. “ … We’re bringing politics into serving veterans, and somehow that needs to go away.”
Young responded that the decision not to move a clinic because of congressional lines seemed “bizarre,” and said he had never heard that was ever a consideration when deciding where to build a VA clinic.
“As a matter of public policy, I don’t think they should correspond until someone provides me a persuasive argument about why they should,” he said. “It seems like it should be based on objective criteria based on the needs of the veterans, which is what they do in the private sector.”
Young said he would take the issue back to the appropriate Senate committee to get more details.
Wyman said in a separate interview the fact the VA isn’t considering Howard County for the new clinic boils down to politics.
“You’d think they’d do everything they can to bring services closer to the majority of veterans,” he said. “But they’re more interested in political decisions than business decisions. … It’s a perfect example of how the VA operates today.”
VA officials have been discussing the construction of a new clinic since 2017, and still no location has been selected.
VA Northern Indiana Health Care Systems Director Michael Hershman, who oversees the Peru clinic, said in March that potential sites for the new facility are currently being vetted by the VA contracting office, which inspects each location for “suitability.”
He said at the time the process should be finished in three to four months and after that, a team from the northern Indiana VA system will select the site. That deadline has now come and gone.
VA officials at Thursday’s meeting said the decision on the clinic’s location is still in the contracting phase. They would not comment further.
The news the new facility will not be built in Howard County follows the closure of the part-time VA clinic that opened in Kokomo in February 2018.
The VA outpatient facility was housed inside the current city-county clinic at 620 N. Bell St. and was open two days a week to see area veterans.
In January, the clinic stopped seeing patients and moved out of the city-county facility, less than a year after it opened.
Wyman, who worked with state and federal officials to bring the clinic to Kokomo, slammed the decision, saying “once again the bureaucracy inside the VA has failed to provide the level of health care that our veterans deserve.”
In a previous statement, he said just days before opening the doors to the clinic last year, VA officials changed and decreased the level of care they planned to provide to veterans. When the VA decided to close the clinic this year, no local officials or veterans were informed of the decision, Wyman said.
“We have all heard about the senior management nightmares inside of the VA system and unfortunately their performance here in Kokomo gave us a firsthand look,” Wyman said.
VA officials said reasons the part-time clinic closed included the need to relocate a provider back to the Marion VA clinic, and better access at other clinics. The VA also cited the Mission Act, which was signed into law in June by President Donald Trump and aims to offer more treatment options to veterans and introduce long-care fixes to the VA system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.