Construction on a $1.1-million water-quality basin wrapped up this month that will go a long way in curbing the pervasive flooding that has plagued the Ivy Hills subdivision for years.
The basin was built along Ind. 26 just south of the subdivision, which was constructed in the late 1950s and contains more than 100 homes.
Howard County Stormwater District Administrator Greg Lake said flooding has been a major issue in the housing addition, since a 300-acre watershed drains directly into a natural basin where the homes are located before filtering into Wildcat Creek.
That flooding has gotten worse as the area experiences heavy rain events more frequently. Last year, homeowners reported white-water rapids running through their yards after a major rainfall that carried away sheds and other structures.
Lake said new regulations would prevent a subdivision from being built in a flood zone, but those regulations didn’t exist when Ivy Hill was constructed.
“Most of our regulations are put in place because we did it wrong in the past and we’re trying to fix it,” he said.
Now, the newly constructed basin will capture and retain all that water before it enters the housing addition. The 20-acre lot contains large retention ponds that hold both rain water and drain water coming from the watershed.
Wetland plants have also been planted in the retention areas that will clean and purify the water before it ends up in Wildcat Creek. Lake said that’s important since two wastewater treatment plants discharge into the watershed.
Currently, a massive pile of dirt sits in the middle of the lot that crews dug out the retention basin. Lake said once that dirt is moved, the retention area will be able to hold back-to-back 100-year rain events.
“It’s helping the subdivision tremendously, but it’s also helping all the owners in the watershed upstream, because they didn’t have drainage for their agriculture production before this,” he said.
The water-quality basin marks the first step in a three-phase project to solve Ivy Hill’s flooding problem.
Next year, the Howard County Surveyor’s Office will pay around $300,000 to reconstruct the tile and other stormwater infrastructure throughout the subdivision to allow water to drain more quickly, Lake said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is also expected to put in new pipes beneath Ind. 26 that will stop the roadway from flooding by the housing addition during rain events.
“The subdivision will see a dramatic improvement, but it’s not going to 100-percent until we get this all done,” Lake said.
