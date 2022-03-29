NIPSCO will soon begin its last phase of the $148 million modernization project in the city of Kokomo.
The 2022 modernization work is scheduled to begin in April in the downtown and northeastern quadrant of Kokomo, located north of Markland Avenue between Washington Street and U.S. 31, according to a press release from NIPSCO. Work is not scheduled to extend north of Morgan Street.
As a result of this work, lane and road closures are expected, and NIPSCO would like to remind travelers to drive with caution around any construction zone.
The scope of work for NIPSCO’s Kokomo natural gas system modernization project is to replace the entire natural gas distribution system in Kokomo that includes a total of approximately 67 miles of new plastic mainline gas pipeline, an estimated 5,800 new customer gas service lines and an estimated 5,600 new customer gas meter upgrades. NISPCO originally began the project in 2019.
Most of the work has already been completed in the city, and the final installation this year includes an estimated 1,000 new customer gas service lines and meters with 16 miles of new plastic mainline gas pipeline.
For more details on the project, visit www.nipsco.com/projects.
