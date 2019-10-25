Hundreds of kids descended on IU Kokomo Friday night excited for candy, balloons and more at the university’s 29th annual Halloween open house.
Returning after a successful debut in 2018 was a sensory sensitive hour for children with special needs. The sensory hour was spearheaded by Sarah Graves of the Student Life and Campus Diversity office who holds the cause near to her heart because her son has autism and food aversions.
Kids in attendance were able to visit booths in the IUK cafeteria and alumni hall manned by student groups and local community organizations to receive candy. Tables also gave away items like toys, coloring books and allergen friendly treats such as Oreos.
“A lot kids that have sensory processing disorder a lot of times also have food aversions” Graves said. “We wanted to make sure that when we developed sensory sensitive hour it wasn’t just for kiddos on the spectrum but it was for any kids that had any kind of special needs.”
Vanessa Costello-Harris, a former IUK professor who now works at Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy where she works with children with autism, said her son Malakhi doesn’t do well with large costumes and can sometimes run from them. She is excited there is an event like this which caters to those with sensory issues.
“There are so many social activities that kids with various needs, especially in regard to sensory sensitivity just can’t participate in,” she said. “This allows them to be physically comfortable, emotionally comfortable but also lets parents have a safe space knowing there is a very small chance their children will run off out of fear.”
Denise Page brought her kids to the event for the first time and much like Costello-Harris, was glad to have a special time for her kids to come enjoy.
“It’s important for my children because my daughter is legally blind and my son also has special needs. They get overwhelmed when they’re outside or in large groups of people,” she said. “It’s been great and everyone has been really friendly.”
In addition to the special treats, other changes were made for the hour. Lights were not dimmed and those who were at the tables didn’t venture out from behind them to insure no over stimulation occurred. After the first hour the lights were turned down, Halloween music began playing and the area became much more crowded.
Graves said the event not only helps the community but is also beneficial to the university. Those attending the traditional trick-or-treat hours were asked to bring a nonperishable food item to help stock the Cougar Cupboard which gives assistance to students in need.
“It really is a symbiotic relationship,” she said. “It’s a way for our students to give back to our community through a community event and a way for the community to give back to our students. It is a true representation of what IU Kokomo embodies.”
After seeing him not being able to handle the first open house he attended, Graves now gets to enjoy her son enjoy a special Halloween moment.
“He ran through and he was happy,” she said. “As a parent that means the world to me that I know that there is somewhere I can bring my child and his is going to have a fantastic experience where he doesn’t get overwhelmed.”
