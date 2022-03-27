The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is considering a permit to allow a nonprofit group to stock muskies in Kokomo Reservoir that would make it only the 13th public lake in the state where the fish species is located.
The permit was filed by Indiana Muskies Inc. Chapter 49 to stock around 480 of the fish at the reservoir per year. Chapter co-founder Scott Law said they plan to spend around $9,000 a year for the next five years on the project.
Law said the organization decided on Kokomo Reservoir after talking with Rusty Welker, a local retired teacher who is a member of the club, who suggested the lake for the stocking project. The location was finalized after working with the DNR to select a site.
The DNR last Thursday evening held a first-of-its-kind public hearing to discuss the proposal, which drew a large crowd to Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch.
District 3 DNR Biologist Tyler Delauder told the group the hearing in Kokomo was the first ever held in the state to get public input on a stocking project. He said the goal is to start getting more input from anglers on proposed fish programs.
Delauder said Indiana Muskies Inc. is paying to stock the fish because the state’s muskie fishery is operating at full capacity to stock 10 other lakes, and there are no more available for new projects. The nonprofit already stocks two other lakes in Indiana.
After reviewing Kokomo Reservoir, Delauder said, he doesn’t anticipate introducing the predatory muskie species will have any negative impact on the current fish population, which includes bluegill, gizzard shad, largemouth bass and green sunfish.
“From a biological standpoint, there’s nothing that concerns me to the point where I think it’s a bad idea,” he said. “I think it’s worthy trying.”
However, there’s no guarantee that the muskies would survive in the reservoir. Delauder said the species doesn’t naturally breed in Indiana lakes, and there’s not much vegetation in the reservoir to provide the kind of habitat in which muskies thrive.
But local anglers at the meeting said they were all willing to pitch in to develop the lakes underwater habitat to not only support the muskie population, but all the fish species there.
Delauder said he would work to get the necessary approvals to install more structures, plants and other vegetation as long as local groups were willing to help with the leg work.
“I can tell this community is passionate about fishing, so I fully believe if we go down that path we can come up with something that will benefit all the species,” he said.
But Phil Reel, a Kokomo fisherman and member of the Indiana Bass Federation, said he thought it was a wasted effort to bring in a muskie population without first building up the habitat in which they would thrive.
“Trying to get these muskies to survive and thrive and make the reservoir a good fishery, you need to address the lake structure,” he said. “Bottom line. I just don’t see them working out with what we have.”
Indiana Muskie Co-founder Law said his nonprofit is willing to help build up Kokomo Reservoir’s habitat to make it a great place for muskies, as well as other fish in the lake.
“I love the idea of putting additional habitat in the lake because it will not only make a great lake for muskie, but also a tremendous lake for bass fishing,” he said.
Delauder said if the DNR approves the permit, the nonprofit will begin stocking the lake early this spring.
