When Northwestern High School’s robotics team CyberTooth met early last week, they discussed an upcoming trip to Houston, Texas for the FIRST Robotics World Championship. Although they weren’t slated to compete in the championship, it would still be an excellent learning opportunity for students in the program and provide scholarship opportunities.
On Friday those plans changed.
CyberTooth is now traveling to Houston to compete.
Liz Smith, the robotics team’s mentor, explained FIRST Robotics needed to fill a spot after one of the roughly 600 teams dropped out. Northwestern was already on the waitlist and had been planning to bring its robot for the educational trip.
FIRST is an acronym for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”
Northwestern’s invitation to compete in the world championship came Friday morning.
“That was really surprising and exciting,” Smith said. “It was a very big surprise. … The adults on the team, and especially the students, are thrilled. They were running around school all day very excited.”
The team will arrive Wednesday, load their gear in the George R. Brown Convention Center, set up shop and try to grab some practice time.
CyberTooth will go into competition on Thursday, starting with qualification matches.
Qualification rounds will be used to determine rankings across eight divisions. The top seeded teams will then choose other teams to form three-team alliances.
There are roughly 600 teams entering the championship.
Each division is comprised of at least 76 teams. Other than the United States, nations like Brazil, Israel, Canada, Turkey and Mexico will be represented at the competition.
“Going into the competition, we have a really competitive robot. Our robot, at previous events, really didn’t have any breaks and was very robust throughout the competitions,” Smith said. “We would have liked to have some practice time to prepare … but we’re ready to go, and we’re confident that our robot is going to be competitive.”
If you want to watch Northwestern’s team compete, a livestream of the event will be vieawble at www.twitch.tv/firstinspires. You can find the FIRST World Championship schedule online at www.firstchampionship.org.
A wrap for other County teams
Western High School
Western High School’s robotics team, PantherTech, just barely missed qualification for the world championship. They were next in line to compete in Houston and finished the season with a higher ranking than Northwestern.
Joe Reel, the team’s mentor, explained PantherTech lost in tie-breaker matches.
To the best of his knowledge, he added, the team was not contacted to compete at the World Championship. However, the team’s mentors had already decided not to attend the championship, citing cost as a deterrent. A Taylor Swift concert in Houston scheduled for the same weekend contributed to the financial concerns as the concert made hotel rooms scarce and more expensive.
“We did well,” Reel said of the team’s season.
The mentor highlighted a few of the team’s proudest moments from the season.
In a Princeton, Indiana, competition, the team entered playoff matches as one of the competition’s underdogs. The team held on, though, defeating higher ranked alliances and placing second at the competition.
At its next competition, PantherTech battled its way to finals again. It placed second again.
Going into the First Indiana Robotics State Championship, the team was ranked ninth in the state. Going into playoffs at the state competition, PantherTech led the seventh allegiance through a tumultuous journey and falling to the losers bracket at one point, then jumping back up to the winners bracket. The alliance placed third statewide.
Nolan Miller, PantherTech’s robot driver and a Western High School senior, said it felt good to rank so high at the State Championship. He’s happy with how the season went.
“The team really worked hard this season. Everybody worked together,” Miller said. “We’re a really young team, so seeing all of the newcomers work as best as they can just really helped.”
Miller said the team’s robot was reliable as well. It went through a few changes throughout the season, such as the installation of a roll cage and modifications to the robot’s gripper.
As the team’s only senior, Miller said the young team should only get better in the future.
“I think this year really set the ground for us to keep improving and do better and better each year,” Miller said. “I think this year really showed we can develop a good robot that’s going to end up working out.”
As the team picks up more sponsors, he added, the team will be able to invest more money into research and development.
Looking toward the future, Miller plans to attend Purdue Polytechnic Kokomo to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. In his free time, he plans to mentor PantherTech’s team.
“Since I’ll be in the area, I figured I might as well come back and give back to the program that gave so much to me,” Miller said.
Amelia Vanengeoenhoven, the robot’s operator and a Western High School sophomore, also felt good about Western’s season.
She said she would likely continue in a leadership position next year. She’s enjoyed the role so far. While her position can be stressful at times, she thinks she’s done a good job.
With Miller leaving the team, PantherTech will need a new driver. Vanengeoenhoven explained that role would be offered to whoever shows an aptitude for robot driving and invests their time into the team. She’s optimistic for Western’s next season.
Kokomo High School
Andy Baker, a mentor for Kokomo High School’s team, the TechnoKats Robotics Team, said there were some lessons to be learned from this season.
The team was not able to qualify for the state championship.
Facing back-to-back competitions, the TechnoKats decided to make sweeping changes to the robot’s gripper, which grabs game pieces.
Incremental changes might have been better, Baker said, as the team faced challenges adapting to the new gripper. Those challenges had a significant impact on the team’s ability to qualify for the state championship.
Baker said he was proud of the opportunities presented to students this year. The scouting members, who help the team decide which schools to align with, collaborated well with other scouting groups.
Nearly 25% of the students were able to use software that helped design the robot. Baker said that was rare since the design process moves rapidly. The robot was fabricated, assembled, debugged and reassembled entirely by students multiple times.
“Some of the younger students really stepped up and did a great job,” Baker said. “I’m looking forward to next year.”
Baker hopes the team will continue to grow in coming years. Five of the 16 students are seniors and will be leaving the team as they graduate. He’s hoping for 20 students next year.
Pau Cortes, the team’s operator and a Kokomo High School senior, said he enjoyed his only year with the team.
As an exchange student from Spain, he had been looking for something to fill his afternoons with.
“I learned a lot,” Cortes said. “You have a good time, you learn how to work, you meet a lot of nice people.”
Cortes said redesigning the robot’s gripper presented a challenge but noted it helped team members learn to improve and work under pressure.
“It was not the best season ever, we didn’t make it to state, but I think we made a lot of progress,” Cortes said.
Dylan Roland, the team’s captain and a Kokomo senior, said he plans to attend Berea College in Kentucky after graduating. He’s going after a business and engineering double major.
“When the robot worked, it worked really well. When it didn’t it was really said,” Roland said.
Still, he’s proud of the season. In the team’s third competition, it won multiple “unicorns” — a term that means a team scored four ranking points for completing specific tasks. The scoring is called a unicorn because it’s often rare to achieve. Roland said it signifies which teams are doing well.
While attending Berea College, Roland said he plans to help the local high school’s FIRST Robotics team, which was founded by another former TechnoKats member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.