Baker said he would like to see another competition event in Kokomo next year. Right now, he's working to find a host for the competition. In the past, local competitions have been held at Northwestern High School and Memorial Gymnasium.

The next season will begin March 2024.

In the meantime, off-season events are being planned for this summer and fall. The offseason events are used for recruiting new students and testing robot designs.

An All Star event, featuring top teams from around the world, is scheduled for the first full weekend of July. It will be held in Jefferson High School, which is in Lafayette.